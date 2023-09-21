UNLV vs. UTEP Preview: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, Preview

Final Non-Conference Game

Preview of this matchup at the Sun Bowl

Week 4: UNLV @ UTEP

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

When: 7 P.M. MT

Radio: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM

Odds: UNLV (-2.5)

UNLV pulled off an incredible three-point win over Vanderbilt in Week 3. Even with the win, UNLV has some questions to answer revolving around the status of quarterback Doug Brumfield.

In the first half of the Vanderbilt game, Brumfield left the game with an injury. Backup quarterback Jayden Maiava took over for Brumfield and was a major contributor for the offense. In relief, Maiava passed for one touchdown, one interception, and 261 yards.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White dominated Vanderbilt’s secondary with 12 catches for 165 receiving yards. In Week 4, UNLV will look to have similar offensive production from its top players.

Players To Watch:

UTEP RB Torrance Burgess Jr.- The Miners benefited from Burgess’s versatility in the backfield and in the passing game in Week 3 against Arizona. Burgess rushed for 22 yards on eight carries and he hauled in three catches for 78 receiving yards. Burgess will be a pivotal part of UTEP’s offense against UNLV.

UNLV’s QB Situation- Whether Brumfield returns or Maiava gets the start, it will be interesting to see how the quarterback play fares in El Paso, Texas. Maiava proved that he can lead the offense against stiff competition. However, if Brumfield is healthy, he could make the start against UTEP.

Prediction:

The Sun Bowl is not the easiest place in the world to play, which means that UNLV will need to in top form against the Miners. UNLV is the more complete team, which will result in a victory for the Rebels. UTEP will hang around, but UNLV’s offense will prove to be too much for UTEP’s defense to handle.

Final Score: UNLV 38, UTEP 27