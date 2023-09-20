Air Force at San Jose State: Keys to a Spartans Win, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Spartans Begin Conference Play Against the 3-0 Falcons

San Jose State Looking for Second Win on the Season

WEEK 4: Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans

WHERE: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, California

WHEN: Friday, September 22, 2023 – 10:30pm EST (7:30pm PST)

TV: The game will be televised live on FS1

RADIO: ESPN 1100AM & 100.9 FM

SERIES RECORD: This will be the seventh meeting between San Jose State and Air Force. The Falcons have won four of the previous six meetings.

ODDS: Air Force Falcons by -3.5

As more and more teams kick off in-conference games around the country, many will be able to look forward to facing familiar foes or rivalry games. For the San Jose State Spartans (1-3 overall, 0-0 conf), however, that won’t mean their schedule gets any easier.

Having faced ranked opponents USC and Oregon State to open the season, the Spartans will begin their conference play with the Air Force Falcons (3-0 overall, 1-0 conf) and arguably the best rushing attack in the country. The Spartans also will face last year’s top-ranked defense from last year’s conference play, having given up only 13.4 points per game.

San Jose State will need to avoid turnovers and find big plays to remain competitive versus Air Force. For now, despite their 1-3 record, the Spartans have been able to rely on big plays for scores, with 10 of their 16 touchdowns coming from at least 15 yards out. Mobile quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will need to remain exactly that, to extend plays and keep the Falcons defense in motion.

However, San Jose State will need to avoid turnovers, like the pick-six that doomed their game against Toledo to close out the Spartans’ non-conference schedule. (Granted, this was Cordeiro’s lone interception on the season thus far, but anyone would have to expect the Falcons will try to make the Spartans pay for any miscue.) From there, fans should expect a physical game across both offensive and defensive lines, as Air Force gave up the fewest sacks last year and the Spartans led the conference in sacks on the season.

HERE IS WHY THE SPARTANS WILL WIN AGAINST THE FALCONS

If the Spartans can keep their wide receivers involved in the passing game early and often, San Jose State will be able to stay ahead of Air Force, on the field and on the scoreboard. San Jose State can play a physical style to hold their own, but it will have to be from the start of the game and not some aspect of the game to make an adjustment to later. This Air Force team has traditionally been physical and knows what they want to do from kickoff; the Spartans will need a similar approach if they are to win this one.

Play action, rolling out, maybe even a couple of bootleg plays will be what San Jose State will need to get the Falcons playing from behind. Look for San Jose State to spread the field where possible, especially across midfield, where the wide receivers can work in space and the offense can take a few shots down the field. Don’t count on too many penalties in this one; both teams are among the least penalized teams this season.

Every trip into the red zone will be critical, as the Spartans have scored on 13 of 14 trips this season. The Spartans will want to try to get on the scoreboard early, or at least be on the drive, to keep the Falcons’ offense on the sideline.

Prediction

Expect a physical game, play action from San Jose State and a consistent rushing game from Air Force. At times the pace of the game will vary, and the Spartans will be looking for deep passes to spread the Air Force defense as much as possible. Chevan Cordeiro will be on the run for much of the game, to open up the passing lanes. The ultimate question will be whether Cordeiro is on the run as the play is designed or under pressure.

San Jose State 27, Air Force 24