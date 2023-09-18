2023 Week 3 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Bringing back the New Year’s Six projection

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Not ready to add Colorado State

The Mountain West has been really good at getting more bowl bids than their allotment provides. This year probably will end up that same way with about seven, or even eight teams to make a bowl game.

Colorado State’s close loss to Colorado does not automatically put them in bowl contention. The Rams still need to win games. That goes the same for San Jose State and San Diego State. The latter two are in by a thread this week.

Utah State is going to barely make it in this week even though they loss to Air Force. The Aggies may have some hope as their second half showed a lot when McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback and showed well against the Falcons.

The James Madison will be a test for Utah State. Win and they are firmly in prime bowl position. Lose and there are issues.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

Preseason Projection | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2