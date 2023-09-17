Week 3 Mountain West Football In Five Words

A quick synopsis in five words

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Short and quick recap

The Mountain West had an interesting week with some big wins and very close losses.

There was a shutout of a Power 5 wins and two close defeats with Colorado State nearly upsetting Colorado, and the same for Kansas vs. Nevada which saw the Wolf Pack losing by just a touchdown.

Air Force: Falcons are legit conference contenders

Boise State: First win of the year

Colorado State: Inserts many loud screaming noises

Fresno State: Bounce back win over Arizona State

Hawaii: Oregon is just damn good

Nevada: Two chances couldn’t do it

New Mexico: Offense started to show life

San Diego State: The chainsaw was the winner

San Jose State: Can’t have a pick six

UNLV: A comeback that seemed unlikely

Utah State: McCae Hillstead is the guy

Wyoming: Gotta play all four quarters

In addition these quips, we asked our readers about how they feel in GIF format.

WYO. Grit. Determination. Pride. Couldn't ask for more from this team truly proud to be from this state and school tonight. pic.twitter.com/T90TYIaZic — Kai (he/him) (@kaihaukaas) September 17, 2023