Week 3 Mountain West Football In Five Words
A quick synopsis in five words
Short and quick recap
The Mountain West had an interesting week with some big wins and very close losses.
There was a shutout of a Power 5 wins and two close defeats with Colorado State nearly upsetting Colorado, and the same for Kansas vs. Nevada which saw the Wolf Pack losing by just a touchdown.
Air Force: Falcons are legit conference contenders
Boise State: First win of the year
Colorado State: Inserts many loud screaming noises
Fresno State: Bounce back win over Arizona State
Hawaii: Oregon is just damn good
Nevada: Two chances couldn’t do it
New Mexico: Offense started to show life
San Diego State: The chainsaw was the winner
San Jose State: Can’t have a pick six
UNLV: A comeback that seemed unlikely
Utah State: McCae Hillstead is the guy
Wyoming: Gotta play all four quarters
In addition these quips, we asked our readers about how they feel in GIF format.
WYO. Grit. Determination. Pride. Couldn't ask for more from this team truly proud to be from this state and school tonight. pic.twitter.com/T90TYIaZic
— Kai (he/him) (@kaihaukaas) September 17, 2023
Fresno State! pic.twitter.com/KK3xcBRhnc
— Arthur Perez (@lefty559) September 18, 2023
Utah State at least once a year pic.twitter.com/TQyVUQUizl
— Joseph Cook (@AK_aggie) September 17, 2023
#BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/7nQHtFZaTd
— Adam Traylor (@a__tray) September 17, 2023