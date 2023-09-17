PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

Air Force

PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

By , September 17, 2023 10:25 pm

By and |

PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

How did the Mountain West fair?

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

P5 wins!

Jeremy and Josh recap the third week of Mountain West play that saw a lot of interesting games. There were Power Five upsets and near upsets. Teams were getting their first win of the year and some oh so close this week.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Mountain West Football, NCAAF, Nevada, New Mexico, Podcast, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

More Mountain West Wire

Latest

More MWWire
Home