San Diego State’s back-to-back heavy losses have many fans asking whether Brady Hoke is serious about winning.

Corvallis, OR- Opposing teams always take the San Diego State Aztecs very seriously when they step onto the gridiron. This because the Aztecs have waged formidable wins over the past decade- especially against many Pac-12 opponents.

Sadly, however, San Diego State did not appear to have the ability to defeat the Beavers on Saturday, or any other competent team for that matter. The Aztecs appear to be seriously out of sorts, for a second season in a row, and coaching needs to show the Aztec Nation that they can right the ship.

After a very impressive overall record against the Pac-12 for much of the past decade, now under coach Brady Hoke, the Aztecs have now gone 0-4 over the past two seasons against the doomed Power Five conference. To the Aztec Nation this is simply unacceptable.

On Saturday, the Aztecs’ offense showed little ability to complete plays or to protect quarterback Jalen Mayden. Two fourth-quarter interceptions by the SDSU defense were not enough to turn the corner in a 26-9 loss to No. 16 Oregon State at Reser Stadium.