Week 3 Mountain West Football Picks
Out staff picks their games
What picks do you trust
Week 3 is here and it starts Friday night with a conference game between Utah State at Air Force. Then on Saturday there is a boatload of games against Power 5 teams.
Our staff makes some picks and we may, or may not, be right.
FRIDAY: Utah State at Air Force (-10), 8 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Air force | ATS: Utah State
Brandon: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
Sean: SU: Utah State | ATS: Utah State
Andrew: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
Michael: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
Phil: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force
Erik: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force
LaMarr: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force
Kaycee: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
Josh F: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
TJ: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State
North Dakota at Boise State (NL), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Boise State
Brandon: SU: Boise State | ATS: Boise State
Sean: SU: Boise State | ATS: Boise State
Andrew: SU: Boise State
Michael: SU: Boise State
Phil: Boise State
Erik: Boise State
LaMarr: Boise State
Kaycee: SU: Boise State
Josh F: Boise State
TJ: Boise State
San Diego State at Oregon State (-24.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: FS1, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
Brandon: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State
Sean: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State
Andrew: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
Michael: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State
Phil: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State
Erik: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
LaMarr SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State
Kaycee: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
Josh F: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
TJ: SU Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State
Vanderbilt at UNLV (+4.5) 7 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV
Brandon: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV
Sean: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt
Andrew: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV
Michael: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt
Phil: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt
Erik: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV
LaMarr: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt
Kaycee: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: UNLV
Josh F: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV
TJ: SU: UNLV | Vanderbilt
San Jose State at Toledo (-7), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN+
Jeremy: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
Brandon: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
Sean: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State
Andrew: SU Toledo | ATS: Toledo
Michael: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State
Phil: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State
Erik:SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
LaMarr SU: Toledo | ATS: San Diego State
Kaycee: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
Josh F: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
TJ: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State
Wyoming at Texas (-29.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Longhorn Network
Jeremy: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Brandon: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Sean: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Andrew: SU: Wyoming | ATS: Wyoming
Michael: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Phil: SU: Texas | ATS: Texas
Erik: SU: Texas | ATS: Texas
LaMarr: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Kaycee: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Josh F: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
TJ: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming
Hawaii at Oregon (-37.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Brandon: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Sean: SU: Oregon | ATS: Hawaii
Andrew: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Michael: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Phil: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Erik: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
LaMarr: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Kaycee: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
Josh F: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
TJ: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon
New Mexico State at New Mexico (-1.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network
Jeremy: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Brandon: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Sean: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Andrew: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Michael: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Phil: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Erik: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
LaMarr: SU: New Mexico | New Mexico
Kaycee: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Josh F: SU: New Mexico State | ATS: New Mexico State
TJ: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico
Colorado State at Colorado (-23), 10 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Brandon: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado State
Sean: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Andrew SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Michael: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado State
Phil: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Erik: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
LaMarr: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Kaycee: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Josh F: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado State
TJ: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado
Fresno State at Arizona State (+3), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Brandon: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Sean: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Andrew: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Michael: SU: Arizona State | ATS: Arizona State
Phil: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Erik: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
LaMarr SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Kaycee: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Josh F: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
TJ: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State
Kansas at Nevada (+28), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV
Jeremy: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Brandon: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Sean: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Andrew: SU: Kansas | ATS: Nevada
Michael: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Phil: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
LaMarr: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Erik: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Kaycee: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
Josh F: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas
TJ: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas