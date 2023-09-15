Week 3 Mountain West Football Picks

Air Force

By September 15, 2023 2:51 pm

Out staff picks their games

What picks do you trust

Week 3 is here and it starts Friday night with a conference game between Utah State at Air Force. Then on Saturday there is a boatload of games against Power 5 teams.

Our staff makes some picks and we may, or may not, be right.

FRIDAY: Utah State at Air Force (-10), 8 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Air force | ATS: Utah State

Brandon: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State

Sean: SU: Utah State | ATS: Utah State

Andrew: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State 

Michael: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State

Phil: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force

Erik: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force

LaMarr: SU: Air Force | ATS: Air Force

Kaycee: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State

Josh F: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State

TJ: SU: Air Force | ATS: Utah State

North Dakota at Boise State (NL), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Boise State

Brandon: SU: Boise State | ATS: Boise State

Sean: SU: Boise State | ATS: Boise State

Andrew: SU: Boise State

Michael: SU: Boise State 

Phil: Boise State

Erik: Boise State

LaMarr: Boise State

Kaycee: SU: Boise State

Josh F: Boise State

TJ: Boise State

San Diego State at Oregon State (-24.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: FS1, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

Brandon: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State

Sean: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State

Andrew: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

Michael: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State

Phil: SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State

Erik: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

LaMarr SU: Oregon State | ATS: San Diego State

Kaycee: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

Josh F: SU: Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

TJ: SU Oregon State | ATS: Oregon State

Vanderbilt at UNLV (+4.5) 7 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV

Brandon: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV

Sean: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt 

Andrew: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV

Michael: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt

Phil: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt 

Erik: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV

LaMarr: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: Vanderbilt

Kaycee: SU: Vanderbilt | ATS: UNLV

Josh F: SU: UNLV | ATS: UNLV

TJ: SU: UNLV | Vanderbilt

San Jose State at Toledo (-7), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN+

Jeremy: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

Brandon: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

Sean: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State

Andrew: SU Toledo | ATS: Toledo

Michael: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State

Phil: SU: Toledo | ATS: San Jose State

Erik:SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

LaMarr SU: Toledo | ATS: San Diego State

Kaycee: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

Josh F: SU: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

TJ: San Jose State | ATS: San Jose State

Wyoming at Texas (-29.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Longhorn Network

Jeremy: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Brandon: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Sean: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Andrew: SU: Wyoming | ATS: Wyoming

Michael: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Phil: SU: Texas | ATS: Texas

Erik: SU: Texas | ATS: Texas

LaMarr: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Kaycee: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Josh F: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

TJ: SU: Texas | ATS: Wyoming

Hawaii at Oregon (-37.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Brandon: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Sean: SU: Oregon | ATS: Hawaii

Andrew: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Michael: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Phil: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Erik: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

LaMarr: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Kaycee: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

Josh F: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

TJ: SU: Oregon | ATS: Oregon

New Mexico State at New Mexico (-1.5), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network

Jeremy: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Brandon: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Sean: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Andrew: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Michael: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Phil: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Erik: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

LaMarr: SU: New Mexico | New Mexico

Kaycee: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico

Josh F: SU: New Mexico State | ATS: New Mexico State

TJ: SU: New Mexico | ATS: New Mexico 

Colorado State at Colorado (-23), 10 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado

Brandon: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado  State

Sean: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado

Andrew SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado 

Michael: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado State

Phil: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado 

Erik: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado

LaMarr: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado

Kaycee: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado

Josh F: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado State

TJ: SU: Colorado | ATS: Colorado 

Fresno State at Arizona State (+3), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Brandon: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Sean: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Andrew: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Michael: SU: Arizona State | ATS: Arizona State

Phil: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Erik: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

LaMarr SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Kaycee: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Josh F: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

TJ: SU: Fresno State | ATS: Fresno State

Kansas at Nevada (+28), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial at FuboTV

Jeremy: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Brandon: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Sean: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Andrew: SU: Kansas | ATS: Nevada

Michael: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Phil: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

LaMarr: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Erik: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Kaycee: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Josh F: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

Jeremy: SU: Kansas | ATS: Kansas

