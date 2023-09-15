UNLV vs. Vanderbilt: Keys to Victory, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 4:00 PM PT

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

STREAM: FuboTV with a free trial

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM

WEBSITES: UNLV | Vanderbilt

ODDS: Vanderbilt -4.5

The UNLV Rebels come into the game 1-1; last week, they suffered a 35-7 loss at Michigan. The Rebels beat Bryant 44-14 at home in the opening game.

The Vanderbilt Commodores come into the game 2-1, winning home games against Hawaii and Alabama A&M; they suffered their only loss to Wake Forest 36-20.

Quarterback Doung Brumfield leads UNLV; he has 186 passing yards this season with no touchdown passes and one interception. Last week against Michigan, he struggled and only threw for 86 yards in the blowout win against Bryant.

Will Sheppard led Vanderbilt in receptions last year with 60; he has 20 catches so far this season. Commodores quarterback AJ Swann is completing 61.85 of his passes.

Keys to the game

Brumfield needs to show up

The Rebels need to get Brumfield going; I know they are running a new offense, but it’s their third game, and it’s time to get the passing game going. Ricky White had 51 catches last year; this season, he only has four catches for 36 yards. UNLV must have a better game from Brumfield to win this game.

Run the ball

Vanderbilt comes into the game averaging 34.7 points per game; when you go against an offense that scores a lot, you should run the ball to keep them off the field. Vincent Davis Jr. led the Rebels in rushing with 96 yards on nine carries, but 69 came on one carry. Jai’Den Thomas has 61 yards and two touchdowns. If the Rebels offensive line can play physically and open up some running lanes for their running backs, it would bold well for UNLV. Running the ball well opens up the play-action passing game.

Defense

Although they bet Bryant, the Rebels gave up 409 yards in that game. UNLV will need to put pressure on Swann; if he has too much time to pass, he will crave up the UNLV defense. Along with Sheppard, Vanderbilt has some other targets to throw, too. They can run the ball as well but want to throw it around. UNLV will have only one sack on the season; they must step it up on Saturday. Linebacker Jackson Woodard and Cameron Oliver must lead this defense and have them ready to play.

Prediction

I got Vanderbilt winning this game; UNLV will have difficulty stopping the Vanderbilt offense. The Rebels do not pressure the quarterback enough to slow down the Vanderbilt. If they can pull out a win, they will need Brumfield to step up as well as the defense.

Vanderbilt 38, UNLV 21