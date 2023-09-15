San Jose State at Toledo: Keys to a Spartans Win, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

Spartans non-conference schedule concludes on the road



Two Teams Looking For Second Consecutive Win

WEEK 3: San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets

WHERE: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2022 – 7:00pm EST (4:00pm PST)

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: ESPN 1100AM & 100.9 FM

SERIES RECORD: This will be the second meeting between San Jose State and Toledo. The Spartans lost that initial game by the score of 27-25 in 1981.

WEBSITES: sjsuspartans.com is the San Jose State University Athletics official website | utrockets.com/ is the official University of Toledo Athletics website.

GAME NOTES (PDF): San Jose State | Toledo

ODDS: Toledo Rockets by -7.5

Occasionally non-conference games are scheduled to fill in a team’s overall schedule. Other times, like this game between the Spartans and the Rockets, the coincidences are too bold between San Jose State and Toledo to ignore.

Like that both started on the road against Power 5 opponents, each losing competitive matchups. Despite questions of letdown spots, both Toledo and San Jose State answered with decisive wins of 71-3 and 59-3 respectively. And now meeting up for a crucial spot before conference play kicks off, both teams look similar on the field even further.

With both teams looking for a second non-conference win, two teams that are this evenly matched should bring an entertaining game on Saturday. For a closer look at how the Spartans can get the victory, here are three keys for San Jose State’s game plan:

Fight Fire with Fire

Both teams coming off big wins, Toledo and San Jose State both will be coming in looking to continue their winning ways, but only one will be able to. That said, both teams will rely on mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks and a strong rushing game to keep opposing defenses guessing. And both teams will bring a “bend-but-don’t-break” defense opportunistic enough to make a big play but will still allow their fair share of points.

This early in the season, the struggles on third down have plagued the Spartans for much of the season as well, as San Jose State currently ranks 84th nationally with a 37.8 percent conversion rate. The Spartans defense will need to tighten on third downs, as the Rockets rank number two nationally in the same third down conversion rate (at just over 65 percent).

Rely On Big Plays

Both teams are capable of going to big plays in a game like this, and if the defenses are willing to bring pressure, we should expect both offenses to take their shots as well. Stats are slightly skewed because of the Spartans’ extra game but both teams are hovering around 500 yards passing (San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro at 546; Toledo’s Dequan Finn’s 462; both have passed for five touchdowns each).

It should be interesting to see how both teams adapt to the pressure brought by each side, because both teams have mobile quarterbacks and big receivers that can make plays all over the field.

Dominate Time of Possession

As cliche as it may appear, if one team can extend their time of possession, where both teams are so evenly matched, that could prove the advantage needed for a big non-conference win. Both teams are coming off games where the running game played a big part of their respective victories. Additionally, both teams have shown an ability to control time of possession, albeit just barely (Toledo using 32 minutes, Spartans using 31 minutes).

Run-pass options and play-action should be able to limit both defenses’ success, but the team that can find their success in the running game will be the one to get the upper hand first.

Prediction

Simply put, the winner here, this early in the season, could be looking back on this game as the one that got them to a bowl bid. The teams match up well, but the one that can connect on big plays will be the one to take the next step towards the all-important six victories.

Expect an exciting close game, with enough scoring to keep things interesting throughout. Both quarterbacks will be featured prominently and should be able to offer enough big plays on both sides of the ball for an exciting finish.