The Bulldogs head to Arizona State for their first regular season meeting since 1941. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for.

The Dogs hit the road

Fresno State looks to knock off another Power 5 opponent as they face Arizona State for the first time since 2018, which was in the Las Vegas Bowl game. This will be the second time Fresno State has played at Arizona State in program history, the first time is dating back to the 1933 season.

Game: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV: FS1

Series Record: Arizona State leads 3-1

Odds: -3

Players to Watch

Cam Lockridge

The Bulldogs No.1 CB will have a big test on Saturday when he will be lining up against Junior WR Elijah Badger. Badger caught 70 passes for over 850 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Badger has gotten off to a slow start this season but with TE Jalin Conyers out for this game the Sun Devils will be looking to get Badger the ball more. Cam has gotten off to a rusty start this season already allowing two touchdowns so far, after only allowing three all last season. Lockridge did sit out the second half last week due to violating team rules and it almost cost the Dogs. The Bulldogs will need Cam to step up this weekend and make Badger a non-factor for the Sun Devils Offense.

Mikey Keene:

Keene returns home to Arizona where he grew up and played his High School football at Chandler High, just less than 20 miles from ASU. Keene said when ASU didn’t recruit him just “kinda of dealt with it”. Now Keene will get a shot to take down the team that he grew up watching in person and the team that passed up on him.

Keene looking to bounce back after a off game throwing for 233 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and completing 23 out of 39 passes. If the Dogs are going to have any chance of knocking off ASU they need Keene to play more clam and smarter. Mikey had a couple of overthrows and missed a couple of open receivers in last week’s game which could have helped put Eastern Washington away earlier if those passes were made. Keene has to be the difference maker for the Dogs to come out with a win just like he was in week 1 in the win at Purdue. Can Keene shake off last week’s performance and put up another eye-catching performance on the road?

Keys to the Game:

Fresno State O-Line

Bulldogs O-Line is going to be the biggest key for the Dogs. Can this line be more physical and win the trenches vs……….. a very physical ASU D-line? The Bulldogs gave up three sacks last week and two to Purdue. The difference between those games? Penalties! Four out of the seven penalties the Dogs had were on the offensive line last week. The week before that? The Bulldogs had just one on the offensive line. Going into another great atmosphere the O-line has to be more disciplined and give Mikey Keene more time in the pocket to make a play!

Kicking game:

This game is shaping up to be a close one just like last week. K Dylan Lynch had a chance to end the game in regulation but missed a 25-yard field goal. The week before Lynch missed a 20-yard field goal toward the end of the first half. So far the Bulldogs have been able to escape from these missed kicks but as we saw last year in the game against Oregon State the missed kicks cost the Bulldogs.

Punter Carson King has also shanked a couple of punts this season. In a game where flipping the field will be key to helping the Bulldogs’ defense find success, King has to do a better job at pinning teams back. The kicking game will be a very underrated key for the Bulldogs in this game. The game could come down to one of these two legs.

Prediction:

This game will be a fun one. Will ASU play two quarterbacks as transfer Drew Pyne is cleared to play? What type of Fresno State team will we see? Which team can protect the ball and be more physical at the line of scrimmage?

This game should be another close one for the Dogs but this time the offense will prevail and Mike Keene will make a play late to help the Bulldogs get this one.

Fresno State 28, Arizona State 21