Week 3 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 3

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We went 7-4 in week two and are 19-7 on the year. Slowly coming back down to earth. Let’s see if we can’t reverse the trend this week.

Utah State @ Air Force (-9.5, O/U 46.5)

The over in an academy game? Yes. This matchup has gone over the 46 points mark in every matchup bar one. And that one was a 42 point total. Air Force gets their first true defensive test of the year. Utah State meanwhile gets a chance to show everyone they are for real.

Pick: Over

North Dakota @ Boise State (No Line)

It’s the start of the Boise State revenge tour. The Broncos have looked oddly pedestrian the first two weeks of the year. North Dakota is running into a potential buzzsaw. Or we could see North Dakota give Boise State a scare. Doubtful, but anything is possible.

Pick: Boise State

San Diego state @ #16 Oregon sTate (-24.5, O/U 48.5)

There looked to be good things coming for the Aztecs this year. They thought they had found their QB in Jalen Mayden, but the San Diego State offense hasn’t looked as good as advertised. The defense hasn’t been great either, though it has kept them in games. The Beavers are looking to add another check mark to their resume.

Pick: Over

Vanderbilt @ UNLV (+4.5, O/U 59.5)

This is the trap game of the week for the Mountain West. We don’t actually know what the Rebels are going to bring to the table this season. And Vanderbilt’s performance against Hawai’i doesn’t inspire confidence in them to cover either. Under all the way.

Pick: Under

San Jose State @ Toldeo (-7.5, O/U 57.5)

I don’t know man. This just feel disrespectful to the Spartans. Yeah, Toldeo barely lost to Illinois, but Illinois laid an egg against Kansas. San Jose State has had to run through two Pac-12 schools that are on one so far this year. This should be a better indicator of where they stand and the cover seems real.

Pick: San Jose State +7.5

Whelp, good luck Wyoming. This is probably somewhat of a let down game for Texas after their win over Alabama last week. But it still won’t be close. The over feels safer because we could see Texas just relax and run their offense and keep everything in front of them on defense.

Pick: Over