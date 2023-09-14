Week 2 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

A jumbled mess this week

New rankings are here

There are three teams that earned a first-place vote this week and the team that has the most first place votes is not even in the top two (more on that later).

The second week of Mountain West play saw some results that made changes to the rankings but it is too early to make things really concrete. This next week will have some changes with seven games against a Power Five team.

Nothing is for certain now as Boise State who many thought could win the league is 0-2 but league play hasn’t started and perhaps Wyoming is a team to reckon with as it is 2-0 and a win over Texas Tech but they face Texas this weekend.