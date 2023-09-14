PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Preview

Air Force

September 14, 2023 11:21 am

Seven power five opponents on the schedule

Show me something this Saturday

Jeremy is back to preview a big Week 3 of Mountain West football. There is a conference game between Utah State and Air Force. Plus, seven games going up against a seven power conference teams and also a bit time rivalry game as well.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

