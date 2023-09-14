Colorado State’s Jay Norvell Wants Deion Sanders To Learn Some Manners

Rivalry games are fun.

Norvell talks without a hat and shades

Rivalry games are amazing and there is a big Mountain West on that is the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and supernova Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes are a huge favorite, and rightfully so, and that means that the two biggest college football shows are in town to see Coach Prime and the Buffs attempt to go 3-0.

Rams head coach Jay Norvell had a life lesson to give to Deion Sanders about some respect and was totally speaking to Rams fans with this quote.

“We’re excited,” Norvell said on his weekly coaches show. “We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos, and it’s great. We love it. But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder. They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it.

“And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

Here is the clip of the comments.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

These are relatively harmless but those folks in Boulder and beyond heard those comments and have thoughts on Norvell had to say.

Some agree and some don’t ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith likes the comments and gives advice for Sanders to do after the game — which Smith thinks that Colorado will win.

Here is another clip from the Pat MacAfee show where Sanders’ son Shilo who plays wide receiver asked out loud, “Why did they do this to themselves?”

It is fun to see this banter between rivals. This is one of the few rivalries that are from a power conference and a non-power conference team. It is great to see some spice in this game that has not had much in years.

While these comments from Norvell are making the headlines. He was very complimentary of what Sanders has done in a short time at Colorado.

“Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them. I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices they’ve had to make to become head coaches, and I appreciate the path they have to go through to get there, especially African-American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity. I had to wait a long time to get mine.”