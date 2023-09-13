Wyoming vs. Texas: Keys to Victory, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

Cowboys head on the road to take on the #4 Longhorns

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Can the Cowboys pull off another Big XII upset?

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 7:00 PM CT/6:00 PM MT

WHERE: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: Longhorn Network (ESPN)

RADIO: Texas: KVET | Wyoming: KOWB

WEBSITES: Wyoming | Texas

GAME NOTES (PDF): Wyoming | Texas

ODDS: Texas -28.5

The Wyoming Cowboys took care of business in week 2 against Portland State, and now turn their heads to Austin, TX, and fourth ranked Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns are coming off an impressive victory at then ranked number 3 Alabama, handing the tide their worst home loss in nearly 20 years, and were the first team to score 30 or more points on the Tide in 4 years. The Longhorns are led by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, who is familiar with the Cowboys from his playing time with BYU in 1995 and 1996, including being the starting Quarterback for the Cougars in the memorable 1996 WAC Championship game.

On the field, the Longhorns are led by Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who through the first two games of the season is averaging 300 yards and 3 touchdowns per game. Ewers has also yet to throw an interception this year, in-fact the Longhorns have yet to turn the ball over this year. The Cowboys will also have their hands full with a defense that is allowing just 67 yards per game on the ground, and has tallied 7 sacks in the first two weeks of the year, 5 of which came against Alabama. Additionally, the Longhorn’s have forced 5 turnovers in the first two weeks of the year.

The Cowboys will need to play their best game of the year to pull out a victory in Austin, but miracles can happen.

Three Keys to a Wyoming Victory

Win in the Trenches

Other than Points, there is one statistic that tells the story of Wyoming’s upset of Texas Tech two weeks ago: Time of Possession. The Cowboys had possession for nearly 8 minutes longer than Texas Tech, and pulled that off by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense the Cowboy’s Offensive Line was able to wear down the Texas Tech front 7 and by the end of the game were having their way with the gassed Red Raiders. Perhaps nothing illustrates this more than the game winning two point conversion. Watch below as Frank Krum (Left Tackle) on the far side of the screen opens up a massive hole for Sam Scott to get into the endzone for the game winning two point conversion.

As called on the Cowboy Sports Network & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/CTAuEgL2pA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 3, 2023

The Cowboys won’t have the same advantage this week as they did against the Red Raiders with the altitude and friendly confines of War Memorial Stadium, but if they can continue their trend of owning the line, and dominating the line of scrimmage the Cowboys may stand a chance of pulling off the upset.

Get after Quinn Ewers

Last weekend the Longhorn’s Offensive line allowed zero sacks, and Quinn Ewers rewarded them by torching the Crimson Tide defense to the tune of 349 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rushing the passer has been a strong suit for the Cowboys so far this year as they have racked up 7 sacks over the first two games. Against Texas Tech, it was a sack by DeVonne Harris that sparked the Cowboy’s comeback. Having turned the ball over down 14 points Harris came up with a huge sack to take the wind out of the Red Raider’s high octane offense. The Cowboys will need similar play from the front seven against the Longhorns to disrupt Quinn Ewers.

No Turnovers

During the first two games of the year the Cowboys have been prone to turning the ball over, specifically with fumbles. In each game the Cowboys have ended an early drive in the game with a fumble. The Longhorns on the other hand have not had a single turnover in their first two games, and have forced five turnovers. If the Cowboys can’t clean up their ball handling woes it will be a long night in Austin.

Final Thoughts

The Cowboys will play tough in Austin, and Wyoming will give the Longhorns a shock. They will make the game close through 3 quarters but ultimately the Longhorns sheer talent advantage will prove the difference in this game.

Texas 35, Wyoming 28