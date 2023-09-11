Colorado State Football: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi Named Starting QB

RS Freshman named starting QB for Rocky Mountain Showdown

Can BFN lead the Rams over the Buffs?

Head Coach Jay Norvell used his weekly press conference to announce that Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will be the starting quarterback for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The 6’1″ 205lb Redshirt Freshman from Aledo, Texas gets his second career start in one of the biggest games in CSU history. With the national spotlight from both ESPN and Fox on Deion Sanders, Fowler-Nicolosi gets a chance to make sure everyone knows his name.

Fowler-Nicolosi in his one start against Nevada in 2022, went 11-22 for 78 yards and two interceptions. He also went 6-15 for 116 yards and one touchdown against Sacramento State in relief duty after Clay Millen got hurt.

He got a shot in mopup duty against Washington State and showed some promise. He got off to a rough start, throwing a pick six and a few other passes that could’ve been picked off, but recovered nicely to go 13-20 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Is this actually a true shot for BFN or is it actually just an exercise for Clay Millen to look at what he’s missing? Who knows, but all CSU fans know is that whomever is under center against the Buffs Saturday at 8pm MT on ESPN, needs to be prepared to actually run the offense.