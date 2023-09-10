Week 2 Mountain West Football In Five Words
Time to bring this back after a few games are in the books
Short and too the point
We did this last year and it is time to bring it back as it was so fun to do snap judgements of each Mountain West team. This will be based on the current week of games or bye week if a team happened to be off.
We asked for your answers on Twitter but in GIF reaction, and here are some of those.
Now onto the week in five words.
Air Force: Sam Houston State is legit
Boise State: Zero and two is rare
Colorado State: Rocky Mountain Showdown is big!
Fresno State: Overtime against an FCS team?!?
Hawaii: Gotta cut down on interceptions
Nevada: Ken Wilson’s seat is hot
New Mexico: Lobos new offense balled out
San Diego State: Aztecs rushing game still lacking
San Jose State: The running game showed up
UNLV: Survived a Big House trip
Utah State: 78 freaking points is rare
Wyoming: No let down after P5 win