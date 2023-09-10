Week 2 Mountain West Football In Five Words

Time to bring this back after a few games are in the books

Short and too the point

We did this last year and it is time to bring it back as it was so fun to do snap judgements of each Mountain West team. This will be based on the current week of games or bye week if a team happened to be off.

We asked for your answers on Twitter but in GIF reaction, and here are some of those.

Now onto the week in five words.

Air Force: Sam Houston State is legit

Boise State: Zero and two is rare

Colorado State: Rocky Mountain Showdown is big!

Fresno State: Overtime against an FCS team?!?

Hawaii: Gotta cut down on interceptions

Nevada: Ken Wilson’s seat is hot

New Mexico: Lobos new offense balled out

San Diego State: Aztecs rushing game still lacking

San Jose State: The running game showed up

UNLV: Survived a Big House trip

Utah State: 78 freaking points is rare

Wyoming: No let down after P5 win