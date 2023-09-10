Nevada Football: Wolf Pack Embarrassed By Idaho 33-6

The Nevada Wolf Pack losing streak extends to 12 games after a horrid loss to Idaho.

If you thought that things for the Nevada Wolf Pack could not get any more worse than the 52 point beatdown to USC last Saturday, well I have some news for you…………

………………….It got a whole lot worse.

The Wolf Pack got another beatdown again this time by FCS opponent Idaho 33-6 on Saturday in Reno. Nevada was simply outplayed and looked ill-prepared against an Idaho team that is an all around very good team. This tweet by Matt Brown basically sums up the entire game experience between Nevada and Idaho.

On offense, the Wolf Pack could not find consistency and turned the ball over and on defense, Idaho made Nevada’s defense look like clowns. Idaho QB Gevani McCoy performed brilliantly against a Nevada defense that looked clueless and overmatched.

The Nevada quarterbacks of Brendon Lewis and AJ Bianco combined to go 20 for 38 for a paltry 148 yards passing, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Gevani McCoy threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy’s 75 yard touchdown pass to TE Turvon Ivy Jr., at the beginning of the game really set the stage for the pitiful performance by Nevada on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack offense line, a continued problem for more than a decade, was once again the problem for Nevada. The Idaho defensive line bullied, pushed and manhandled the Nevada offensive line. New football season, same old Nevada offensive line getting bullied around.

Note: I refuse to call the Nevada offensive line “The Union” because cool nicknames only belong to teams and units that are playing well and Nevada as a whole clearly are not playing well

Even when it looked like Nevada was turning the corner and it looked like they were playing well, the Wolf Pack found a way to mess that up.

At the end of the first half, Idaho looked like they were about to score a touchdown to close out the half. But the Wolf Pack defense kept Idaho out of the endzone and the Vandals had to settle for a field goal. At the end of the first half, Idaho was up 17-6 and Nevada looked like they still had a chance.

But that slim hope went away fast at the start of the second half. After Nevada’s offense went three and out, the Vandals marched down the field with ease and scored when McCoy connected with Alex Moore on a 15 yard touchdown pass to put the Vandals up 24-6.

That concluded the competitive portion of the game. Although one can argue that there was really no competitive portion because Nevada failed to show up.

Now the Wolf Pack losing streak is at 12 straight and this team has not won a game in 13 months. The Wolf Pack with head coach Ken Wilson has not progressed but instead has regressed since their last win against Texas State last year. And looking at the rest of Nevada’s 2023 schedule, a person would have a hard time trying to find where Nevada can win a game,

And I know Coach Wilson has had the deck stacked against him from the beginning. From the incomplete and talent deprived roster to a brutal 12 game stretch where a majority of those games were against top teams from the Power 5 conferences (Iowa, USC), very good FCS teams (Incarnate Word, Idaho) and good to great Mountain West teams (Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State)

But the Wolf Pack under Coach Wilson during this stretch should have shown some improvement even if the wins are not there. There has been very little improvement and maybe Wilson needs more time but right now, I don’t see Nevada getting any better let alone winning a game.

And now the Wolf Pack will play against another great offense in Kansas next week. Maybe the Wolf Pack will find their hearts and play well but I have my doubts.