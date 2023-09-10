Game Recap: San Diego State Dominated by UCLA

The San Deigo State Aztecs hosted the UCLA Bruins Sunday afternoon and lost 35-10. San Diego State started well, and the game was 7-7 after the first quarter,

In the second quarter, the Aztecs were outscored 21 -3 and never managed to fight back. San Diego State’s quarterback Jalen Mayden had tough throwing for 196 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

San Diego State could not get much going on the ground either, rushing for just 63 yards on 33 carries. They only ran for 1.9 yards per carry; that’s not very good.

The Aztecs’ defense gave up 290 passing yards to UCLA quarterback Dante Moore, who also tossed three touchdown passes. Moore is a true freshman but played like a veteran,

UCLA also rushed for 254 yards in the game on 6.5 yards per carry. It was a tough day for the San Diego State defense.

It is hard to play defense when your offense turns the ball over and can’t get anything going. ]Linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu was a bright spot for the Aztecs’ defense with 12 tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and one pass defended.

As we advance, San Diego State will need to play better on both sides of the ball.