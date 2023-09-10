2023 Week 2 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

No more New Year’s Six game

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

A new bowl team?

Week 2 is over and it provided some interesting results for bowl contention teams. Fresno State needed overtime to top Eastern Washington. A good FCS team but the Eagles were not even in the top 25 of the coaches poll at their level.

That close win knocks out the Bulldogs for a potential NY6 game. It is not out of the question for the Mountain West champion to be there but that slot might be in the hands of Tulane, despite its loss to Ole Miss.

Wyoming is 2-0 and a solid win over Texas Tech so that helps their chances, and Fresno State is not out of it either.

However, the Cowboys take on the Longhorns and that will be another big boy chance to provide an upset over Texas. At this moment, Wyoming is a four-touchdown underdog.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

Preseason Projection | Week 0 | Week 1