The Jordan Love Era Is Upon Us With The Green Bay Packers

The former Aggie gets his chance

The next great Packer QB?

After what could only be described as a dramatic and eventful series of events, Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets. With the four-time MVP now out of the way, Jordan Love will be elevated to QB1.

The Jets, in desperate need of a formidable quarterback, were willing to give up their 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season for Rodgers Green Bay’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170).

Talent at the Quarterback position is a valuable thing, and it can be rare. The Packers had a surplus and the Jets had a deficiency. With a potential superstar waiting, the Packers could afford to send the seemingly disgruntled Rodgers away. Now, it’s time for Jordan Love to take center stage.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated ranked Love second of the eight starting quarterbacks with ten or fewer starts, saying “Love is better than most of them. Maybe all of them…He’s always had the arm talent and athleticism to be a successful quarterback. Now, he knows what he’s doing from a fundamentals and playbook perspective.”

Love, a product of Utah State, was the school’s fifth-ever first-round pick. The Legendary Merlin Olsen in 1962, his brother Phil in 1970, Bill Munson in 1964, and MacArthur Lane in 1968 preceded him.

On Sunday, Jordan Love will become only the third quarterback to start a season-opener for the Packers since Week 1 of 1993. Truly can not wait. pic.twitter.com/ZDurjzc01t — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 8, 2023

He was the ninth Quarterback drafted from Utah State and the first since 1989 when Brent Snyder was picked by the Chicago Bears. Snyder and Love are the only ones to be drafted in the first round.

Love will take over a historic and storied franchise, and Green Bay is putting a lot of trust into him. The Packers have not been a particularly experimental team at the quarterback position. For the better part of the past three decades, the team only has had just two franchise quarterbacks.

Being the starting quarterback anywhere in the NFL isn’t easy, but in Green Bay, it’s an especially illustrious achievement.

The QB1 job in Green Bay is a mantle that comes with heavy significance. Love will join elite company and have big shoes to fill. Brett Favre, who became the face of the Packers in 1992 and Aaron Rodgers who took over in 2008 are legends.

Rodgers was selected 24th overall in the 2005 draft. He sat behind Favre for three seasons.

Rodgers led the Packers to a record of 6-10 in his debut season. 3rd in NFC North

In his second season, he went 11-5, second in the NFC North with the season ending with a Wild Card Playoff loss in overtime.

In his third year, he won the Super Bowl.

Favre was traded to the Packers ahead of the 1992 season in which the Packers went 9-7 and missed the playoffs with a second-place NFC Central finish.

In his second year, his team went 9-7, third in the NFC Central, won in the Wild Card round, and lost in the Divisional round.

MVP in 1995, fourth year.

Favre won the Super Bowl in 1996 his fifth year with the Packers.

History may be preparing to repeat itself.

He's waited for this moment. 1-on-1 with QB Jordan Love ahead of Week 1 🎥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/dNfXUFOd9v — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 9, 2023

Then, three-time MPV and 11-time Pro Bowler, Favre announced his retirement, un-retired, and was traded to the New York Jets. The job was given to Rodgers, a Green Bay first-round draft with three years on the bench.

Now, four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, after toying with the idea of retirement, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. The job was given to Love, a Green Bay first-round draft pick with three years on the bench.

If Love follows the pattern, he will achieve greatness, and soon. It didn’t take long for either of his predecessors to see success in Green Bay. Love is certainly capable of keeping the tradition. He has the talent and is a proven winner. He is a bit untested and unproven, but the signs are promising.

Love has only started one regular season game so far in his professional career, a 7-13 loss at Kansas City in week nine of the 2021 season. Kansas City. He went 19/43 for 190 yards with a touchdown and interception. Love’s performance was a bit underwhelming in the game, but he was operating in an offense built for someone else. With Rodgers gone, the offense will play to Love’s game.

So far in his NFL career, he has a completion percentage of 60.2% going 50/83 in 10 games. He has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He had an adjusted QBR of 36.8 in six games in 2021 and 83.2 in four games in 2022. He has a career passer rating of 79.9.

At Utah State, he was sensational. Becoming one of the greatest to ever do it, he was 689/1125 and with 8600 career yards. He threw 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Love could put the entire league on notice, and won’t have to wait long for a chance. The Packers kick off the season against longtime rival, the Chicago Bears.

Facing off across from Justin Fields in one of the NFL’s most heated games, Love will have a chance to win an emotionally significant victory for the fanbase and pick up an NFC North win.

Jordan Love has a golden opportunity to make a significant impact this season and show the world what Aggie fans have known all along. With Aaron Rodgers taking center stage in Green Bay for years, Love has been patiently waiting to showcase his talents. His development, both on and off the field, will be out to the test this season, as Love’s chance to prove himself as a capable successor to one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. His strong arm, mobility, and dedication to refining his skills in the Packers’ system have set the stage for an exciting season. If Love can rise to the occasion and perform well under pressure, it could solidify his place as the future face of the franchise and reshape the Packers’ quarterback narrative for years to come.