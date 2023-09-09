Cal Poly at San Jose State Recap: Spartans Rout Mustangs

From opening kickoff, Spartans in control for first win of season

San Jose State dominates early, Cal Poly outclassed late

Considering the Spartans came into this game having lost to two ranked teams, some critics may have questioned whether they could find the spirit to bounce back and get up for another game at home. All it would take was the opening kickoff to find out.

Cal Poly fumbled the opening kickoff, San Jose State recovered and quickly settled for a field goal. A second fumble on their first drive, which led to the Spartans getting into the end zone with a 27-yard touchdown reception by Sam Olson and, basically, the rout was on.

Later in the first quarter, Quali Conley would find the end zone with a 10-yard run capping a five-play drive. San Jose was up by the score of 17-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Following an interception by San Jose State, the third turnover in the first half by Cal Poly, the Spartans’ lead would increase to 24-0 on Conley’s second touchdown of the day. Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro added a rushing touchdown as well. And the Spartans special teams recovered an onside kick, which also was driven into the end zone, when Cordeiro hit Charles Ross for a 24-yard touchdown. Up 38-0 headed into halftime, the Mustangs were able to score on a short field goal for the only points on the day.

The third quarter continued the onslaught, as Kairee Robinson added two late rushing touchdowns. The Spartans’ special teams joined in the scoring as Matthew Coleman took a punt return back 75 yards for a touchdown, with the score 59-3.

At this point, and for much of the fourth quarter, both teams substituted key players in a seemingly mutual agreement to let the outcome be as it was.

Keys to the Game:

Turnovers by Cal Poly, including on the opening kickoff, proved to be lethal in the first quarter and a challenge that the Mustangs could not recover from. The turnovers backed up Cal Poly, and San Jose State was dominant on both offensive and defensive lines from the start. San Jose State executed well, and even the field goal for Cal Poly at the end of the second quarter seemed almost an act of mercy.

Final Thoughts:

The score was every bit indicative of how this game played out in real time. From the early miscues of Cal Poly, San Jose managed to impose their will. As the second quarter ticked by, the rout for the Spartans continued. Even the play-by-play announcers noted, “San Jose can do no wrong” and watching the game proved them correct.

Player of the Game:

While several San Jose State players had their moments, the Spartans’ running game was utilized early and often and kept Cal Poly on its heels for much of the game. Kairee Robinson (16 carries, 124 yards, two touchdowns) and Quali Conley (12 carries, 60 yards, two touchdowns) and Chevan Cordeiro (5 carries, 22 yards, one touchdown) led an impressive rushing attack that put the game out of reach for Cal Poly.

Next Up:

San Jose State will head to a matchup at Toledo next Saturday, in what appears to be a test of similarly matched teams.