Air Force Football: The Falcons Defeat Sam Houston 13-3

The Falcons Win at NRG Stadium To Go 2-0

Air Force won a close defensive battle against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday. The Falcons entered the 4th quarter tied at three, before pulling away late in the game.

Both defenses played well all game, but it was the Air Force bunch that was able to really suffocate the opposition. While the Bearkats scored their first points in FBS competition, they are going to have to wait for their first touchdown or victory.

Fumbles continue to be a concerning theme for the Falcons, as they put the ball on the ground three more times, which makes six times already in the young season. They have only lost a pair of those fumbles, but it is becoming a concerning pattern.

The offense is going to have to chip in more points if they want to beat Utah State. They have yet to beat a Coach Blake Anderson coached Aggies team, but they’ll hope to reverse those fortunes Friday’s Conference opener.