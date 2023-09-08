What Impact Could Betting Apps Have on Mountain West Conference Games in the Future?

There are a whole series of different matches across different sports during the MW Conference, including men and women’s football, basketball, and volleyball. Betting apps could greatly influence the future of Mountain West. With numerous matches available for betting, fans from various sports can easily place bets on the games that matter to them.

The Potential Effect of Betting Apps on the Conference Games

Although not all states in the US have legalized sports betting, in regions where it is permitted, the practice has become very popular. Statistics have shown that online sports betting market revenue will reach a peak of $43.55bn by the end of 2023, and $63.62bn by 2027. These figures show clearly the number of people using online sportsbooks. Mobile betting is especially popular; 74% of in-play bettors had used their phones to gamble, compared to 50% of online gamblers overall. The use of mobile sportsbooks for real money gives fans the option to add a bit of extra excitement to watching their favorite sports, and if used for MW games, could have a huge impact on both the number of fans the games have, and the number of pre-existing fans engaging in sports betting.

One of the main impacts that betting has on the sports industry, the MW games included, is that it builds profits through increased fan engagement, and licensing and sponsorship deals.

At the moment, Idaho, Hawaii, California, and Utah have not legalized sports betting. This means that citizens of these states have to use offshore operators or travel to neighboring states if they want to place bets. If betting apps were allowed in these states, it could have a big effect on the Mountain West Conference games.

For example, the current men’s champions in basketball, baseball, football, and golf all hail from California institutions, and their stats for 2023 are already shaping up well, with the San Diego Azteca winning against the Ohio Bobcats in week 0. If the fans and supporters of these sports and these member colleges were able to place bets on the games, there could potentially be a big uptake in viewership and revenue for both the MW Conference and sports betting operators.

Nevada

Mobile sports betting is completely legal in Nevada, which may not be surprising when you consider that it is seen as one of the world’s top gambling destinations. With the state having such open laws surrounding sports betting and having two members in the Mountain West games, the impact that betting apps could have is huge.

Supporters of the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and even more generally sports and gambling enthusiasts, would partake in betting apps when the MW games roll around.

Colorado

In 2020, Colorado became the 19th state to legalize betting and allowed residents to place wagers online. However, there are still some rules surrounding in-state college games, with the only permitted bets being on the outcome of the game.

Colorado State University has been a member of the MW since its formation in 1999, and has many long-standing fans. After the 2023 season, Colorado State holds the trophy for women’s indoor track and field (and have an impressive record of coming first in previous years), and have successful histories in volleyball, men’s indoor track and field, and women’s basketball, amongst others. They’ve had a 2024 season full of improvement and accomplishment predicted, which would make for some exciting wagers on betting apps.

Wyoming

Wyoming only recently legalized sports betting, and currently has four sportsbooks which residents are able to use to bet on their favorite games and players. Again, the state of Wyoming has been a part of the Mountain West Conference since its inception, which means there are a lot of die-hard fans.

As of May 2023, the sports betting handle had risen to $12.7 million, which was an increase of $150,000 from the previous month. The people of WY are steadily discovering the world of wagering and there would doubtless be a lot of activity if sports betting was opened up for the Mountain West Conference games.