Week 2 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 2

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We went 10-2 in week one and are 12-3 on the year. A fantastic week one; let’s see if we can do it again in week two.

UNLV becomes the cupcake. Michigan’s defense held East Carolina to 3 points. UNLV has one of the top quarterbacks and one of the top receivers in the Mountain West but only threw for 126 yards against Bryant. They won’t be rushing for 300 yards against Michigan.

Pick: Under

San Jose State looks to get back on the horse against Cal Poly. It won’t be a cake walk for the Spartans. Cal Poly has Washington transfer Sam Huard under center and they picked apart San Diego last week. The Spartans win, but it will be a close one.

Pick: San Jose State

The — 𝓣𝓪𝓴𝓮 ‘𝓔𝓶 𝓣𝓸 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓮𝓹 𝓔𝓷𝓭 𝓞𝓯 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓟𝓸𝓸𝓵 — Cut pic.twitter.com/Rda646Gq1k — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) September 7, 2023

Portland State @ Wyoming (No Line)

Well, where has this Wyoming team been? The offense still has some questions, but the defense is going to keep them in a bunch of games this season. The Cowboys get a breather game before heading to Austin to face the Longhorns.

Pick: Wyoming

UCF @ Boise STate (+3.5, O/U 58.5)

Boise State doesn’t get a lot of time to get over their loss to Washington. As they welcome UCF to the Blue Turf this week. The Knights are coming off a 700 yard slaughter of Kent State. The line could be too small, but the over feels the safer play.

Pick: Over

Nevada gets an FCS game where we could see what changes have been made to the Wolf Pack. Idaho will present a challenge as the Vandals have been a tough out the past few years. Nevada wins, but it’s going to be another close one in the Mountain West.

Pick: Nevada

The Aztecs are 2⃣-0⃣! See you Saturday @SnapdragonStdm and remember to be in your seats early for the pregame flyover! 🎟️: https://t.co/9rGgdLKrXg pic.twitter.com/GyVxGHcBev — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 6, 2023

The defensive battle of the week. We could see San Diego State finally exposed this week, but maybe the past two weeks have been a wake up call for teh Aztecs. The Bruins meanwhile are looking for a chance to go out on top and make their mark one last time in the Pac-12

Pick: Under