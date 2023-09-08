Week 1 Mountain West Football Power Rankings
Everyone has played one game
Yeah, it is still early
Now that every team has played a game we have a little bit of data and can make some snap judgements and rank teams from the conference.
How far down does Boise State go for getting crushed by Washington? How much credit is given to the pair of Power 5 upsets with Fresno State and Wyoming getting those wins.
Here are a few of how some of our staff voted.
My Mountain West football power rankings after Week 1 For @MWCwire
1 Wyoming
2 Fresno State
3 Air Force
4 San Diego State
5 UNLV
6 Utah State
7 Boise State
8San Jose State
9 New Mexico
10 Colorado State
11 Hawaii
12 Nevada
— Andrew Bangerter (@bangle94) September 4, 2023
Here are my Mountain West football power rankings after Week 1 @MWCwire
1 Fresno State
2 Air Force
3 Wyoming
4 San Diego State
5 Boise State
6 Utah State
7 New Mexico
8 San Jose State
9 CSU
10 UNLV
11 Hawaii
12 Nevada
— Roger Holien (@rogeraholien) September 4, 2023
It also should be noted that four teams earned at least one first-place vote.
