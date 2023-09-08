Week 1 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Everyone has played one game

Yeah, it is still early

Now that every team has played a game we have a little bit of data and can make some snap judgements and rank teams from the conference.

How far down does Boise State go for getting crushed by Washington? How much credit is given to the pair of Power 5 upsets with Fresno State and Wyoming getting those wins.

Here are a few of how some of our staff voted.

My Mountain West football power rankings after Week 1 For @MWCwire 1 Wyoming

2 Fresno State

3 Air Force

4 San Diego State

5 UNLV

6 Utah State

7 Boise State

8San Jose State

9 New Mexico

10 Colorado State

11 Hawaii

12 Nevada — Andrew Bangerter (@bangle94) September 4, 2023

Here are my Mountain West football power rankings after Week 1 @MWCwire 1 Fresno State

2 Air Force

3 Wyoming

4 San Diego State

5 Boise State

6 Utah State

7 New Mexico

8 San Jose State

9 CSU

10 UNLV

11 Hawaii

12 Nevada — Roger Holien (@rogeraholien) September 4, 2023

It also should be noted that four teams earned at least one first-place vote.

