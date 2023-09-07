Idaho vs Nevada: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Nevada returns to action at home against Idaho on Saturday.

Contact/Follow @BrandonGBlake & @MWCwire

Nevada hosts Idaho As Wolf Pack Look To Snap 11-Game losing Streak

WEEK 2: Nevada Wolf Pack (0-1) vs Idaho Vandals (1-0)

WHEN: Saturday, September 9th-4:00PM PT/5:00PM MT

TV: The game will be broadcast on Nevada Sports Net. Here is a link to watch the game on the NSN website.

RADIO: Nevada is on 105.7 KOZZ in Reno and Idaho is on KZFN 106.1 in Moscow.

SERIES RECORD: Nevada leads all time series 20-9. Last meeting was back in 2011 where Nevada won 56-3.

WEBSITES: NevadaWolfPack.com, the official Nevada athletics website | GoVandals.com, the official Idaho athletics website.

ODDS: NL

SP+ PROJECTION: Idaho by 13.3

FEI PROJECTION: NA

Nevada begins their 2023 home campaign on Saturday as they host the Idaho Vandals out of the Big Sky Conference.

Nevada is looking to snap a losing streak that currently sits at 11 games. That losing streak got extended last Saturday in Los Angeles as #6 USC demolished Nevada 66-14.

Nevada was completely outclassed by the Trojans but there were some bright spots. QBs Brendon Lewis and AJ Bianco performed well when they led the offense. Bianco did have a touchdown pass and Lewis looked decent running the Wolf Pack offense when he was the QB.

Nevada did get some big plays on offense (a pair of 70 yard pass receptions from Jamaal Bell and Spencer Curtis, respectively) and the Wolf Pack defense did force a turnover (a brief reprieve from USC’s offense hammering the Nevada defense). So despite USC clearly routing the Wolf Pack, it was not all bad for Nevada last Saturday.

The Wolf Pack are facing an Idaho team that is coming off an impressive 42-17 victory over Lamar last week. On offense, the Vandals are led by QB Gevani McCoy who threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Lamar.

McCoy has some talented options to get the ball to in Hayden Hatten and Anthony Woods. Hatten caught those two touchdowns from McCoy last week against Lamar. In total, Hatten caught six passes for 86 yards for Idaho in the victory last week. Woods ran for 138 yards on 13 carries for two touchdowns .

Can the Wolf Pack corral the Idaho offense and end this long losing streak?

Here are my keys and a prediction for Nevada-Idaho.

Improved offensive line play from Nevada

The Wolf Pack offensive line was a problem last year and has been a problem for more than a decade. In the season opener against USC, the Wolf Pack ranged from iffy to slightly ok on pass protection and run blocking was not any better.

The run blocking is something that Nevada needs to get better at against Idaho. Against USC, the Wolf Pack ran the ball 38 times for 49 yards. Keep in mind the week before, the Trojan defense gave up 198 rushing yards to San Jose State. Nevada’s top three running backs ran the ball 26 times for 59 yards. (an average of 2.3 yards per carry)…that’s no good.

Now San Jose State’s offense is much better than Nevada’s offense at this point in time. But Nevada under Ken Wilson wants to be good at running the ball. With the passing game showing improvement, the running game must also improve as well and it must start with the offensive line improving its play.

Containing QB Gevani McCoy

No one will mistake Idaho QB Gevani McCoy with USC QB Caleb Williams but McCoy is pretty dang good himself.

McCoy, who won the Jerry Rice Award for best FCS Freshman, had an impressive first season in 2022. And given his impressive numbers last week against Lamar in the season opener, McCoy is picking up where he left off last season.

McCoy also has talented playmakers in WR Hayden Hatten and RB Anthony Woods to give the ball to on offense. With the trio of McCoy, Hatten and Woods, the Idaho offense is a very talented unit.

Nevada will need to get better on defense quickly this week and try to corral McCoy and this offense. Idaho’s offense has the playmakers to score and the Wolf Pack defense needs to step up and stop the Vandal offense if Nevada wants to win on Saturday.

Get the ball to Jamaal Bell

The Wolf Pack offense is light on playmakers and the Nevada offense needs to get the ball to one of its main playmaker: WR Jamaal Bell.

Last week against USC, Bell caught eight passess for 121 yards and scored a touchdown on a 77 TD pass. Bell is a talented player with explosive speed that the Wolf Pack should find a way to give him the ball.

On either pass plays, screen plays or end around plays, Bell needs to have the ball in his hand for Nevada to win on Saturday. Players like Sean Dollars and Spencer Curtis should get touches as well but it is key for Bell to get the ball early and often.

Prediction

Nevada 24 Idaho 21

I know it is Week 2 and it is too early to call this game a “must win game” but it is a must win game for Nevada.

In the midst of an 11 game losing streak and the rest of their non-conference schedule looking more difficult, the Wolf Pack needs to win this game against Idaho. Lose this game, and the rest of the season will be looking bleak for Nevada and the rebuild will take a wrong turn.

Nevada’ s defense needs to bounce back quickly against an Idaho offense that has talent at the skill positions and can score. Can the Wolf Pack defense bounce back this week? I say they will.

I see the Nevada defense playing better this week and containing the Vandal offense. And the offense will get the ball to their best playmakers like Jamaal Bell and score enough to win a close one on Saturday.