How To Watch Week 2 Of Mountain West Football
Lots of streaming this week
Where to find the games
Eleven of the 12 Mountain West teams are in action this week. We have all of the details on how to watch every single football game this week. There are two on over-the-air CBS and a lot on the Mountain West Network.
UNLV at Michigan (-36.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream with a free trial with FuboTV
Cal Poly at San Jose State (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: NBC Sports Bay Area or Mountain West Network
Portland State at Wyoming (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network
UCF at Boise State (+3.5), 7 p.m. ET, FS1 or stream with a free trial with FuboTV
Idaho at Nevada (NL), 7 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network
UCLA at San Diego State (+14.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream with a free trial with FuboTV
Sam Houston State vs. Air Force (@ Houston) -13.5, 8 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial with FuboTV
Tennessee Tech at New Mexico (NL), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network
Idaho State at Utah State (NL), 8 p.m. ET, TV: KJZZ-14 or Mountain West Network
Eastern Washington at Fresno State (NL), 9 p.m. ET: TV: UniMas or Mountain West Network
UAlbany at Hawaii (NL), 12 a.m. ET, Team 1 Sports app only (iOS) (Android)
