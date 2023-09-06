UNLV vs. Michigan: Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Biggest Test of the Season for the Rebels

Preview of Saturday’s massive game

Week 2: UNLV at Michigan

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

When: 1:30 P.M. MT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 1110 AM & 100.9 FM

Websites: UNLV | Michigan

Odds: Michigan (-36.5)

UNLV will face a Michigan roster that will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the second consecutive week. Harbaugh is currently serving a three-game suspension. In his place, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will split interim head coaching duties against UNLV.

Michigan enters this game coming off a 30-3 win over East Carolina in Week 1. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for three touchdowns and 280 yards against the Pirates.

For Week 2, UNLV’s defense will be tasked with slowing down Michigan’s potent offense. Michigan totaled 402 yards of offense last Saturday. In UNLV’s season-opening win over Bryant, the Rebels surrendered 409 yards to the Bulldogs’ offense. Bryant scored 14 points against UNLV in a 44-14 game.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield passed for 86 yards and one interception. Brumfield scored on a rushing touchdown and ran for 71 yards against Bryant. For this week’s game, UNLV will need to figure out how to produce yards in the air against a Big Ten defense.

Players To Watch:

J.J. McCarthy

As Michigan’s offense leader, J.J. McCarthy sets the tone for the Wolverines. McCarthy is a dual-threat quarterback and will force UNLV’s defense to to account for his arm and legs.

Blake Corum

Michigan’s offense is bolstered by Blake Corum’s return in 2023. Corum, who is one of the best running backs in the country, ran for 73 yards and one touchdown against East Carolina.

Keys To The Game

Take Advantage Of Harbaugh’s Absence

UNLV head coach Barry Odom will have the coaching experience edge over Harbaugh and Hart. Odom will need to figure out how to slow down Michigan’s offense. If UNLV’s new offense can score points, the game could be closer than some expect it to be.

Prediction:

UNLV will cover the 36.5-point spread. Michigan will win by double digits but the game will have competitive segments until UNLV’s talent disparity is exposed in the second half.

Final Score: Michigan 45, UNLV 23