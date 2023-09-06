At their last meeting on September 7, 2019, the Aztecs dealt the Bruins their first ever series loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

WEEK 2: UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. SDSU Aztecs (2-0, 0-0 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, September 9th— 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California (35,000)

TV: CBS

RADIO: San Diego Sports 760

SERIES RECORD: Aztecs are 1-1-22 against the Bruins

LAST MATCHUP: September 7, 2019 – Aztecs won 23-14 for the first time ever in the all-time series.

WEBSITES: GoAztecs.com, the official San Diego State athletics website; UCLABruins.com, the official UCLA athletics website.

ODDS: UCLA -13

OVER/UNDER: 48.5

San Diego, CA- On Saturday afternoon September 9th, Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (1-0) visit Snapdragon Stadium to seek victory against Brady Hoke’s Aztecs (2-0) following the program’s first-ever loss to SDSU in 2019. The Bruins want to show the loss was a fluke, while the Aztecs are eager to reinforce that SDSU has entered an era of Power Five performance.

The Aztecs might be eager to show fans they would have been strong Pac-12 replacements for the Bruins, who cast the deepest cut to the terminally doomed Pac-12. Together with USC; UCLA blindsided Commissioner George Kliavkoff, waiting until he was off-grid in Montana to announce the decision to exit the Conference of Champions for the B1G. Kliavkoff thereafter Munsoned every decision he faced, and the rest is history.

With the 2023 season under way, both teams have given fans a sense of what’s in store for this fall. The Aztecs, projected to finish fifth in the Mountain West in 2023, have shown that they have the ingredients for success. Meanwhile, the Bruins, projected to finish sixth in the Pac-12, are still deciding who their starting quarterback will be, while having to contend with a thin offensive line. So fixated on their upcoming match with the Utes: the Bruins might be looking past the Aztecs.

The Bruins are projected to win decisively, but the Aztecs have just enough talent to make the game interesting. UCLA enters this game with more on the line than San Diego State, and a loss could shake the Bruins’ foundation. An Aztecs win could reveal a SDSU sleeper season. It comes down to execution on both ends. The Bruins did give up 13 points to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, so nothing’s off the table on Saturday.

Let’s take a closer look at what it will take for the Aztecs to win.

Keys to a San Diego State Victory

1. PRESSURIZE UCLA’S SIGNAL CALLERS

UCLA has stellar quarterback options. True freshman quarterback Dante Moore was a five-star recruit and he did not disappoint in his debut last week (even if he didn’t start) with two touchdowns and one interception. Ethan Garbers instead opened up and did the opposite: with one touchdown and two interceptions. Collectively, they got the job done for UCLA.

Then there is quarterback Collin Schlee who is nursing an undisclosed left leg injury, who could appear in key formations. It’s believed Schlee would run if played in limited sets, if Kelly allows him to play.

Any of these three strong gridironers placed into high pressure situations will likely make errors leading to vital turnovers. Against the Chanticleers, the Bruins might not have been tested the way the Aztecs will. Collapsing the pocket will generate chaos and create turnover opportunities for the Aztecs.

2. STYMIE THE BRUINS’ STARs

J.Michael Sturdivant, the Bruins’ superstar wide receiver made mincemeat of the Chanticleers secondary. He and his fellow receivers might be in for a real challenge when they face secondary coverage by safety Cedarious Barfield, and cornerbacks Dez Malone and Noah Tumblin each of whom managed interceptions against the Bengals. If the Aztecs secondary can continue to execute clean pass breakups along with occasional pics, Bruins play callers will find it difficult to wage a successful air campaign.