2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

A few changes for the Mountain West

A new top team for bowling?

Week 1 is in the books and we saw every team play and it gave everyone a little bit of an idea of how good or not so good the Mountain West teams are.

Wyoming and Fresno State had the most impressive wins and their bowl position shows it this week by having those victories over Power 5 teams. It all can change in an instant as Week 1 is very, very early with these bowl projections.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

