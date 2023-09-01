Week 1 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 1

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We had a quick bite at the apple in week 0 and didn’t do so bad. We went 2-1 and are looking to keep ourselves above .500.

Stanford @ Hawai’i (+3, O/U 55.5)

Hawai’i nearly pulled off the upset in week zero against Vanderbilt. Stanford has a new coach and a new offensive system. This game could be a shootout as the Cardinal move to a more up tempo offense and the Warriors continue the return of the run-and-shoot.

Pick: Over

Our WR room made some new friends today 🤝 Friday. White Out. 5 PM. See you at Ching! #BRADDAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/VY9T8O9eOC — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 31, 2023

Utah State @ #25 Iowa (-23.5, O/U 43.5)

I don’t know what to think here. Iowa’s offense was horrible last year, but the Hawkeyes managed to cover a 23 point spread against another Mountain West team in Nevada. Utah State should be better than that Nevada squad but it’s hard to tell. Taking the under is probably the safest bet here.

Pick: Under

Purdue is a completely different team this season with the hire of new head coach Ryan Walters. Fresno State meanwhile still has playmakers on both sides of the ball even with the loss of quarterback Jake Haener. This is one of the best opportunities for a Mountain West P5 upset, so I’m taking the Bulldogs to cover here.

Pick: Fresno State -4.5

There is no line here, but do you really need one? Take Air Force if you can find a place to take the bet and you really need a win. Air Force is breaking in basically a whole new set of skill players and Robert Morris hasn’t won a game since November 2021.

Pick: Air Force ML

⚪️🔵⚪️ Ready to represent ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xXKg50JVfL — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 30, 2023

Boise State @ #10 Washington (-14.5, O/U 58.5)

This one is a tough call. Washington is expected to be one of the top teams in the country this year. Boise State, meanwhile, is expected to be at the top of the Mountain West. If the Broncos want to get back onto the top of the G5 mountain, it starts in Seattle. But I don’t think it will be enough and the Huskies start their journey back to the CFP.

Pick: Washington (-14.5)

Another week one FCS matchup for the Mountain West. This one is one to watch though. Bryant almost beat FIU last year and returns the majority of their offense. UNLV is completely starting over under Barry Odom. The Bears could make this a close one, but expect the Rebels to win.

Pick: UNLV ML