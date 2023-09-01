PODCAST: Week 1 Mountain West Football Preview

Air Force

By September 1, 2023 10:56 am

First full slate of games!

TWELVE GAMES

We are back for a full slate of games with 12 on the docket. Games start Friday night with Hawaii hosting Stanford and going through Sunday with San Jose State hosting a ranked Oregon State team.

There are some FCS teams in the mix, Power 5 but more importantly, all teams are in action for the first full week of Mountain West play.

