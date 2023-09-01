Bryant vs. UNLV Preview: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

UNLV State Gets The Season Started

What To Expect Against Bryant

Week 1: Bryant vs. UNLV

Where: Allegiant Stadium: Paradise, Nevada

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM

Website: bryantbulldogs.com | unlvrebels.com

Barry Odom is set to make his debut as UNLV’s head coach against Bryant on Saturday. This will be Odom’s fifth season-opening game as a head coach. He was previously Missouri’s head coach from 2016 to 2019.

Heading into this season, Odom’s UNLV roster has expectations to be a competitor. The first step in that process is putting on a solid performance against an underdog Bryant team. In 2022, Bryant went 4-7. UNLV should get a decisive win over a Northeast Conference team that will be traveling more than 2,700 miles.

Players to watch:

Doug Brumfield, QB- This will be UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield’s opportunity to prove that he can start for an entire season. Brumfield, a dual-threat quarterback, will be expected to take the offense to the next level in 2023. Last season, Brumfield passed for 1,898 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 261 yards and six touchdowns. Brumfield played in 10 games last season. He will try to exceed his 2022 appearances total.

Courtney Reese, RB- As UNLV’s most experienced rusher, Reese will be responsible for leading the running game. With a new offensive gameplan, Reese will be tasked with opening up the offense for big passing plays. In 12 games during the 2022 season, Reese rushed for 372 yards.

Keys to the game:

Score Early And Often

UNLV needs to take advantage of a lesser opponent and score points in the first half. This should be a game to boost the team’s confidence ahead of an important Week 2 matchup. The Rebels cannot afford to look past Bryant in any way.

Allow Younger Players To See Action

If the Rebels are handling the Bulldogs, players who would normally remain on the sideline in competitive games will get opportunities to play significant downs.

Prediction:

UNLV will be in a position to dominant from the beginning of the game. Expect this to be a sizable victory for the Rebels that will start off the Odom era in Las Vegas.

UNLV 56, Bryant 13