Boise State vs. Washington: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Broncos head to Seattle for the weekend’s biggest Mountain West football game. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for.

Is a vintage Broncos upset in the works?

WEEK 1: Boise State Broncos vs. Washington Huskies

WHEN: Saturday, September 2 — 12:30 PM PT/1:30 PM MT

WHERE: Husky Stadium; Seattle, WA

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, high of 83 degrees

TV: ABC

STREAMING: ABC

RADIO: The Boise State broadcast can be found on the affiliates of the Bronco Sports Network, including flagship 670 AM (KBOI) in Boise. The Washington broadcast can be found on the affiliates of the Washington Sports Network, including flagship 93.3 FM (KJR).

SERIES RECORD: Washington leads the all-time series, 3-2. In the last meeting on December 21, 2019, the Huskies defeated the Broncos, 38-7, in that year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

LAST GAME: Boise State defeated North Texas in the Frisco Bowl, 35-32, while Washington defeated Texas, 27-20, in the Alamo Bowl.

WEBSITES: BroncoSports.com, the official Boise State athletics website | GoHuskies.com, the official Washington athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Fresno State | Washington

ODDS: Washington -14

SP+ PROJECTION: Washington by 13.8 (79% win probability)

FEI PROJECTION: Washington by 8.1

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTION: Washington 59.98% win probability (35.31-27.46)

We play football this week 😎 🆚 Washington

🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 2

⏰ 1:30 p.m. MT

We play football this week 🆚 Washington
🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 2
⏰ 1:30 p.m. MT
📺 ABC

The highly anticipated football season is just around the corner, and the Broncos are traveling to Seattle to play the Washington Huskies. Boise State is no stranger to opening games on the road, and this year’s matchup against the Huskies will mark their fourth time doing so in the last five years. The Broncos have faced Power 5 opponents in their previous two road openers, and they will be looking to make a statement against the tenth-ranked Huskies.

Three Keys to a Boise State State Victory

1.Control the air.

Washington had a potent passing attack last season and are returning most of their talent in quarterback Michael Penix Jr., along with their top five receivers from 2022. Receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan lead the way as both had over 1,000 yards receiving while combining for 16 touchdowns. The Broncos struggled with allowing deep plays last year and lost a lot of their experience in their secondary. Cornerback Markel Reed being healthy will help — he earned the starting job last year, as well, before a season-ending injury — and so will the experience of safety Alexander Teubner, who has 18 career starts, but newcomers must step up.

On the flip side, the Broncos need quarterback Taylen Green to progress as a passer to keep the Huskies from loading up against the running game. His mobility will keep plays alive and as dangerous as the run game is, the big play potential is there to allow the Broncos to keep pace with the Huskies.

2. Control the clock.

Washington can score quickly with their passing game and will likely lean into that with missing almost all of their rushing production from last year. The Broncos have a lot of versatility with the trio of Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Boise State can wear down the Huskies by running the ball and capitalize on shortening the game now that the clock does not stop after a first down. This will also give time for the Broncos defense to rest and allow them to stay in the game.

3. Control the crowd.

The teams have split their matchups in the Las Vegas Bowl, but the home team has won the three other meetings. Last year, Washington had over 56,000 fans show up for their games against Kent State and FCS Portland State, as well as over 68,000 against Michigan State. With as well as Boise State travels, this crowd will likely be 60,000-plus and will be ready to back the Huskies. If the Broncos can run the ball consistently to control the clock, hit the big plays, and keep the Huskies passing game mostly in check, they should be able to lessen the effects of the crowd.

Prediction

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer lost his only match-up against Boise State when he was at Fresno State before taking over in Seattle, but DeBoer will have a much better roster for this game. The running game will be critical for the offense, and limiting the big plays will be essential for the defense. It’s doubtful there is a way to stop the Husky offense completely, but making them take 8-10 plays to get down the field, as opposed to 3-4, will help keep the Broncos in the game. Boise State has historically been able to win this type of game, with the key term being historically, and the Broncos have the opportunity to be the grinding upset team that got them on the map in the first place. With that, they will cover the spread and come away with the win in a close game.

Boise State 32, Washington 27