2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Picks

Air Force

September 1, 2023 10:50 am

Who is our staff picking today?

Game Week!

FRIDAY

Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5), 9 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii

Matt K.: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii

TJ: ATS: Stanford | SU: Stanford

Erik: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii

Phil: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Stanford

Michael: ATS: Stanford | SU: Stanford 

LaMarr: ATS: Stanford | Stanford

SATURDAY

Utah State at Iowa (-25), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa

Matt K.: ATS: Iowa | SU: Iowa

TJ: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa

Erik: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa

Phil:  ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa

Michael: ATS: Utah State | SU: Utah State

LaMarr: ATS: Iowa | SU Iowa

Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET, TV: BigTen Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

Matt K.: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

TJ: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

Erik: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

Phil: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Purdue

Michael: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

LaMarr: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State

Robert Morris at Air Force (NL), 1 p.m. ET, TV: Altitude Sport or Mountain West Network

Jeremy: Air Force

Matt K.: SU: Air Force

TJ: SU: Air Force

Erik: Air Force

Phil: Air Force

Michael: Air Force 

LaMarr: Air Force

Boise State at Washington (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington 

Matt K.: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington

TJ: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington 

Erik: ATS: Boise State | SU: Boise State

Phil: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington

Michael: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington 

LaMarr: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington

Nevada at USC (-38), 6:30 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: USC | SU: USC

Matt K.: ATS: USC | SU: USC

TJ: ATS: USC | SU: USC

Erik: ATS: USC | SU: USC

Phil: ATS: USC | SU: USC

Michael: Nevada | SU: USC 

LaMarr: ATS: USC | SU: USC

Washington State at Colorado State (-12), 7 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State

Matt K.: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State

TJ: ATS: Washington State | SU: Washington State

Erik: ATS: Washington State | SU: Washington State

Phil.: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State

Michael: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State

LaMarr ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State

New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream for free with a FuboTV trial.

Jeremy: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M 

Matt K.: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M 

TJ: ATS: Texas A&M| SU: Texas A&M

Erik: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M

Phil: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M 

Michael: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M

LaMarr: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M

Idaho State at San Diego State (NL), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,

Jeremy: San Diego State

Matt K.: SU: San Diego State

TJ: San Diego State

Erik: San Diego State

Phil: San Diego State

Michael: San Diego State

LaMarr: Sand Deigo State

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State

Matt K.: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State

TJ: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State

Erik: ATS: Oregon State | SU: Oregon State

Phil:  ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State

Michael: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State 

LaMarr: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State

Bryant at UNLV (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network or The Mountain West Network

Jeremy: UNLV

Matt K.: SU: UNLV

TJ: UNLV

Erik: UNLV

Phil: UNLV

Michael: UNLV

LaMarr: UNLV

SUNDAY

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Jeremy: ATS: Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech

Matt K.: ATS: Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech

TJ: ATS:  Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech

Erik: ATS:  Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech

Phil: ATS:  Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech

Michael: ATS: Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech 

LaMarr: ATS: Texas Tech | Texas Tech

