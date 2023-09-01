2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Picks
Who is our staff picking today?
FRIDAY
Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5), 9 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii
Matt K.: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii
TJ: ATS: Stanford | SU: Stanford
Erik: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Hawaii
Phil: ATS: Hawaii | SU: Stanford
Michael: ATS: Stanford | SU: Stanford
LaMarr: ATS: Stanford | Stanford
SATURDAY
Utah State at Iowa (-25), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa
Matt K.: ATS: Iowa | SU: Iowa
TJ: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa
Erik: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa
Phil: ATS: Utah State | SU: Iowa
Michael: ATS: Utah State | SU: Utah State
LaMarr: ATS: Iowa | SU Iowa
Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET, TV: BigTen Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
Matt K.: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
TJ: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
Erik: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
Phil: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Purdue
Michael: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
LaMarr: ATS: Fresno State | SU: Fresno State
Robert Morris at Air Force (NL), 1 p.m. ET, TV: Altitude Sport or Mountain West Network
Jeremy: Air Force
Matt K.: SU: Air Force
TJ: SU: Air Force
Erik: Air Force
Phil: Air Force
Michael: Air Force
LaMarr: Air Force
Boise State at Washington (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington
Matt K.: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington
TJ: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington
Erik: ATS: Boise State | SU: Boise State
Phil: ATS: Boise State | SU: Washington
Michael: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington
LaMarr: ATS: Washington | SU: Washington
Nevada at USC (-38), 6:30 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: USC | SU: USC
Matt K.: ATS: USC | SU: USC
TJ: ATS: USC | SU: USC
Erik: ATS: USC | SU: USC
Phil: ATS: USC | SU: USC
Michael: Nevada | SU: USC
LaMarr: ATS: USC | SU: USC
Washington State at Colorado State (-12), 7 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State
Matt K.: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State
TJ: ATS: Washington State | SU: Washington State
Erik: ATS: Washington State | SU: Washington State
Phil.: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State
Michael: ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State
LaMarr ATS: Colorado State | SU: Washington State
New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream for free with a FuboTV trial.
Jeremy: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
Matt K.: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
TJ: ATS: Texas A&M| SU: Texas A&M
Erik: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
Phil: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
Michael: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
LaMarr: ATS: New Mexico | SU: Texas A&M
Idaho State at San Diego State (NL), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,
Jeremy: San Diego State
Matt K.: SU: San Diego State
TJ: San Diego State
Erik: San Diego State
Phil: San Diego State
Michael: San Diego State
LaMarr: Sand Deigo State
Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
Matt K.: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
TJ: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
Erik: ATS: Oregon State | SU: Oregon State
Phil: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
Michael: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
LaMarr: ATS: San Jose State | SU: Oregon State
Bryant at UNLV (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network or The Mountain West Network
Jeremy: UNLV
Matt K.: SU: UNLV
TJ: UNLV
Erik: UNLV
Phil: UNLV
Michael: UNLV
LaMarr: UNLV
SUNDAY
Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Jeremy: ATS: Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech
Matt K.: ATS: Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech
TJ: ATS: Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech
Erik: ATS: Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech
Phil: ATS: Wyoming | SU: Texas Tech
Michael: ATS: Texas Tech | SU: Texas Tech
LaMarr: ATS: Texas Tech | Texas Tech