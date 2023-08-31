San Diego State vs. Idaho State: Game Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Odds

The San Diego State Aztecs return home for a week one matchup against the Idaho State Bengals. Last week, the Aztecs edged out the Ohio Bobcats 20-13. San Diego State’s defense held strong as they forced an interception to cap off the home victory. This will be the Bengals’ first game of the season. Last year, the two teams met with the Aztecs winning 38-7 in San Diego.

Where: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

TV: CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m. PT

Radio: San Diego Sports 760

Series Record: 2-0 San Diego State Leads

Websites: goaztecs.com | isubengals.com

Players to Watch

Jalen Mayden Quarterback San Diego State

Last week, Jalen Maden started 4-10 with 37 yards but then picked it up as the game went on and completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 for two touchdowns. Mayden can beat you with his arms and his legs. It will be Mayden’s second game in new offensive coordinator Ryan Lindley’s system; he should play better as the season progresses.

Jaylon Armstead Running Back San Diego State

Last week against Ohio, Jaylon Armstead rushed for 78 yards on just eight carries. He only played 11 snaps, while Kenan Christon played 39. Look for Amrstead to get more snaps and be more effective on Saturday night.

Hunter Hays Quarterback Idaho State

The Bengals have a new offensive coordinator, Cody Hawkins. Idaho State’s new offense will be more pass-centric, which should help Hunter Hays play better. Hays passed for 2,322 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 23 games. In last year’s game against San Diego State, he threw for 140 yards after coming for starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal.

Keys to the Game

Pressure the Quarterback

With a pass-centri offense, the Aztec defense must pressure Hays to slow down their passing attack. The San Diego State defense had two sacks and three interceptions last week against the Bobcats.

Tackle better

The San Diego State defense played well last week, but they missed a lot of tackles. Missed tackles led to extra downs and allowed their defense to be on the field longer than they had to. The Bobcats had the ball for 27 of the 40 minutes. According to PFF, the Azres missed 12 tackles and gave up 26 first downs.

Run the Ball

Last week, San Diego State rushed for 145 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Running the ball well helps loosen up the passing game and makes you effective in play-action passing. The Aztecs had a nice balanced attack last week, and Mayden did not turn the ball over. Expect the same game plan this week.

Prediction

Expect San Diego State to take off business; they played last week, so there will be no first-game jitters. The Aztecs are the better team, but they must stay disciplined, cut down on the missed tackles, and not turn the ball over.

San Diego State 38 Idaho State 10