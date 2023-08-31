Air Force vs. Robert Morris: Falcons Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

Can Air Force Win Their 17th Consecutive Season Opener

The 2023 Season Kick’s Off for Air Force Against the Robert Morris Colonials.

WEEK 1: Air Force Falcons 0-0 (0-0) vs. Robert Morris Colonias 0-0 (0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, September 2nd — 11:00 A.M. MT/ 10:00 A.M. PT

WHERE: Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO)

WEATHER: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 92F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

TV: Altitude Sports

STREAM: GoAirForceFalcons.com / MWNetwork

RADIO: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver; SIRIUS 388, SXM App 978

Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst)

SERIES RECORD: Air Force has never played Robert Morris.

WEBSITES: RMUColonials.com, the official Robert Morris athletics website | GoAirForceFalcons.com, the official Air Force athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Robert Morris | Air Force

SP+ PROJECTION: Air Force by 44.8

FEI PROJECTION: Not Available

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTIONS: Not Available

The Air Force-Robert Morris digital game program is now available. https://t.co/CAf0c6wFR7 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 31, 2023

In what seems to be a tradition, Air Force opens their season against an FCS opponent yet again. The 2023 edition of FCS opener comes by way of the Robert Morris University Colonials.

A once proud contender out of Northeast Conference, now playing in the Big South, RMU, affectionately known locally as Bobby Mo is coming off of a dreadful season. Dreadful may actually be kind. The Colonials were winless in 2022, going 0-11.

Entering his sixth years as the head coach at RMU, Bernard Clark is in desperate need of a turnaround. With just one winning season coming back in 2019, he’s posted an overall record of 13-34, going just 9-23 in Conference games.

By complete contrast, Troy Calhoun and Air Force enter the 2023 campaign having recorded double digit wins each of the last three full seasons. On top of that, they’ve never lost a contest against an FCS opponent.

It would be a monumental stumble if the Falcon’s fell victim to the Colonials at home in this season opener. But stranger things have happened. Or have they? To avoid validating either way, here are a few keys to this years home opener.

Keys to an Air Force Victory

give nothing

Give nothing, and that means absolutely nothing. Air Force is superior to this team in every conceivable facet of the game. So to do anything that gives RMU any dissolution that they are a threat leave Colorado Springs victorious is unnecessary and unacceptable.

Don’t give the ball away, take penalties or offer a special teams freebee. There should be absolutely no reason starters are needed to carry a helmet onto the field in the second half. Avoiding these things will help ensure that.

the chemistry lab

One of the great advantages to playing an inferior opponent to open the season is it allows you find your identity. We all know who Air Force wants to be offensively; a relentless ground and pound attack.

The thing is, they are going to be breaking in a new quarterback, full-back and multiple offensive lineman. This is a great opportunity to allow the Diesels up front to gel, and let all those skilled players behind them work on their trade. As the game wears on, you should hope to see these units coming together.

arrive healthy – leave healthy

While merely “staying healthy” isn’t going to put points on the board or keep them off, it is still a critical objective in week 1. The Falcons have a few players still nursing injuries entering the season, so adding any names to the infirmary by way of a game against Robert Morris would not be good.

We all expect a vanilla game plan, hopefully simple execution is a good recipe for a clean bill of health at the games end.

Bold prediction from Ben 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Wh0ImBWR6 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 1, 2023

Prediction

My good friend John Steilner was a three year starter on the offensive line for Robert Morris during a run that the program saw a lot of success. Behind Johnny’s steady blocking, I could all but guarantee the Colonials would crack the end zone against Air Force.

But John is now a family man and has a very successful career in the Energy Technology industry.

While Robert Morris on the other hand, couldn’t muster 10 points per game on offense last year, and the defense they face on Saturday are not going to do any favors for improving that number.

Offensively, Air Force is breaking in a few new starters in key positions, namely quarterback and fullback. The stable of runners at fullback in tandem with the NCAA’s leader in yards per carry for 2022, John Lee Eldridge III should allow the run game to excel in spite of the departure of all time great, Brad Roberts.

The quarterback competition between a trio of seniors should play out well into this game as Zac Larrier, Jensen Jones and Ben Brittan should all see significant playing time. I don’t know if this is the kind of game that validates a starting quarterback for the season, but live game action will only help the process.

Enjoy the rest of Colorado, Robert Morris. Because I don’t think you’ll find ‘The Springs’ very hospitable. Air Force takes this one by as much as they want.

Air Force ‘a lot’ – Robert Morris 6