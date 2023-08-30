How To Watch Week 1 Of Mountain West Football

Air Force

By August 30, 2023 4:18 pm

Where to stream and watch the games

Get ready for football overload

Games Start on Friday night and through Sunday afternoon. Here is how to take in all of those games.

FRIDAY

Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5), 9 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

SATURDAY

Utah State at Iowa (-25), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET, TV: BigTen Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Robert Morris at Air Force (NL), 1 p.m. ET, TV: Altitude Sport or Mountain West Network

Boise State at Washington (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Nevada at USC (-38), 6:30 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Washington State at Colorado State (-12), 7 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,

New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream for free with a FuboTV trial.

Idaho State at San Diego State (NL), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,

Bryant at UNLV (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network or The Mountain West Network

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

SUNDAY

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

