How To Watch Week 1 Of Mountain West Football
Where to stream and watch the games
Games Start on Friday night and through Sunday afternoon. Here is how to take in all of those games.
FRIDAY
Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5), 9 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
SATURDAY
Utah State at Iowa (-25), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET, TV: BigTen Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Robert Morris at Air Force (NL), 1 p.m. ET, TV: Altitude Sport or Mountain West Network
Boise State at Washington (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Nevada at USC (-38), 6:30 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
Washington State at Colorado State (-12), 7 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,
New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream for free with a FuboTV trial.
Idaho State at San Diego State (NL), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,
Bryant at UNLV (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network or The Mountain West Network
Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
SUNDAY
Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream for free with a FuboTV trial
