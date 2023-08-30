How To Watch Week 1 Of Mountain West Football

Where to stream and watch the games

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Get ready for football overload

Games Start on Friday night and through Sunday afternoon. Here is how to take in all of those games.

FRIDAY

Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5), 9 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

SATURDAY

Utah State at Iowa (-25), 12 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 or or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

our season is on the horizon ⏳#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Wtit7elgsx — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 30, 2023

Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5), 12 p.m. ET, TV: BigTen Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Robert Morris at Air Force (NL), 1 p.m. ET, TV: Altitude Sport or Mountain West Network

Difference maker 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6hlnV6TumG — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 29, 2023

Boise State at Washington (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

Nevada at USC (-38), 6:30 p.m. ET, TV: Pac-12 Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

#DYK The 1929 @NevadaFootball team was the first Nevada team to fly to an away game, at USC 👀 Below: players Carol Cross, Newton Crumley, Fernando Ambrose, Tommy Thompkins, and Dick Tupper about to board a Vega Lockheed aircraft. 🔗 https://t.co/CJn8G1Hgqj#BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/bonA7Qr9fs — Nevada Wolf Pack 🐺 (@NevadaWolfPack) August 30, 2023

Washington State at Colorado State (-12), 7 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦… A calmer @ClayMillen will be under center for the Rams this season "It's a lot different this year. I feel really relaxed and I'm excited."https://t.co/6CViym6G2Y — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) August 29, 2023

New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38), 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN or stream for free with a FuboTV trial.

Idaho State at San Diego State (NL), 10:30 p.m. ET, TV CBS Sports Network or stream for free with a FuboTV trial,

Thank you @SDSU students for showing up this past Saturday! We can't wait to see you again this week! You can now claim your FREE tickets for Saturday's game at https://t.co/rdxzaZYT2k. 1st 1,000 students can claim a FREE trolley pass! More info 👉https://t.co/qIA6f4keX5 pic.twitter.com/fdWSg4UYn2 — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) August 28, 2023

Bryant at UNLV (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network or The Mountain West Network

The wait is finally over… IT’S GAME WEEK🏈 Your Rebels take on Bryant for game 1️⃣ this Saturday❗️Kickoff is at 1 p.m❗️ pic.twitter.com/IZ2ZDrdjNF — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) August 28, 2023

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS, or stream for free with a FuboTV trial

New field

New season

☝️ week let’s Stripe it Out pic.twitter.com/hVJtAIxMuP — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) August 26, 2023

SUNDAY

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream for free with a FuboTV trial