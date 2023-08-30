Fresno State Vs Purdue: Game Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Odds
Bulldogs heading to Big Ten country
Can Fresno get the upset?
College football is back!
The Bulldogs head to West Lafayette to face the Purdue Boilermakers. This will be the first meeting ever between both of these programs. The Bulldogs
It’s here…
Game: Fresno State vs. Purdue
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette
TV: Big Ten Network, 9:00 am PT
Streaming: Fubo TV with a free trial
Radio: Bulldogs Sports Network, Fox 1340am
Series Record: First Ever Meeting
Websites: gobulldogs.com
Game Notes: Fresno State | Purdue
Odds: Purdue (-4)
Players to Watch
QB Mikey Keene
Keene will have some big shoes to fill as former Bulldog Jake Haener is off to the NFL. Keene played at UCF for two seasons before transferring over to Fresno State. Mikey threw for over 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 games. Can Keene pick up where Jake Haener left off? Head Coach Jeff Tedford was asked if these Quarterbacks had any similarities. “They approach the game as a professional. They put a lot of time and energy into it, and that’s a really big deal.
Devo Bridges
Bridges is coming off a breakout year with 43 tackles and two sacks. The last time we saw Bridges play was the Jimmy Kimmel bowl game where he had season-high eight tackles and two sacks. The Bulldogs did lose their top pass rusher from last season David Perales to the NFL. Can Bridges take that next step and be the guy that creates havoc in the backfield?
“We feel like last year, even though we won a championship, we weren’t good enough.”
QB Hudson Card
The Boilermakers will also be starting a new quarterback in Hudson Card. Hudson transferred over from the University of Texas, after 3 seasons with the Longhorns. In 14 games appeared Card threw for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hudson was rated the third-highest QB in the transfer portal according to 247sports.
QB transfer (Texas) Hudson Card makes his Purdue debut Saturday against @FresnoStateFB. Bulldog defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle compared Card's pocket presence to Joe Burrow & has high praise in general:
— Paul Loeffler (@P356Loeffler) August 28, 2023