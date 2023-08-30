Fresno State Vs Purdue: Game Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Odds

Bulldogs heading to Big Ten country

Can Fresno get the upset?

College football is back!

The Bulldogs head to West Lafayette to face the Purdue Boilermakers. This will be the first meeting ever between both of these programs. The Bulldogs

Game: Fresno State vs. Purdue

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette

TV: Big Ten Network, 9:00 am PT

Radio: Bulldogs Sports Network, Fox 1340am

Series Record: First Ever Meeting

Odds: Purdue (-4)

Players to Watch

QB Mikey Keene

Keene will have some big shoes to fill as former Bulldog Jake Haener is off to the NFL. Keene played at UCF for two seasons before transferring over to Fresno State. Mikey threw for over 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 games. Can Keene pick up where Jake Haener left off? Head Coach Jeff Tedford was asked if these Quarterbacks had any similarities. “They approach the game as a professional. They put a lot of time and energy into it, and that’s a really big deal.

"They're on a mission."@FresnoStateFB Head Coach Jeff Tedford was asked if there are any similarities between former Bulldog QB Jake Haener and newly named starter @Mikey_Keene pic.twitter.com/0wDGxnLKQN — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) August 29, 2023

Devo Bridges

Bridges is coming off a breakout year with 43 tackles and two sacks. The last time we saw Bridges play was the Jimmy Kimmel bowl game where he had season-high eight tackles and two sacks. The Bulldogs did lose their top pass rusher from last season David Perales to the NFL. Can Bridges take that next step and be the guy that creates havoc in the backfield?

“We feel like last year, even though we won a championship, we weren’t good enough.”

– @DevoDaMan200 talking about the defensive line pic.twitter.com/jWEB3tDDkU — Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) August 29, 2023

QB Hudson Card

The Boilermakers will also be starting a new quarterback in Hudson Card. Hudson transferred over from the University of Texas, after 3 seasons with the Longhorns. In 14 games appeared Card threw for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hudson was rated the third-highest QB in the transfer portal according to 247sports.