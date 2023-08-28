Week 1 Mountain West Football Odds

First look at the odds this week

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

How many Mountain West teams are favorites in Week 1?

Mountain West Week 1 is in full swing with all 12 teams in action and we have the early lines for this games and our off the cuff picks. These are not my official predictions but me thinking what will happen before a ton of research goes into these games.

I will also include FPI as well for more context than just the line.

FRIDAY

Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5)

Hawaii showed a good amount against Vanderbilt and while home underdogs, can easily upset Stanford in its opener. Taking the Warriors to cover and win this one.

SATURDAY

Robert Morris at Air Force (NL)

An FCS game, easy win for the Falcons and expect a big game for John Lee Eldridge III.

Boise State at Washington (-14.5)

This seems like an easy cover and for the initial pick, I will fall for it and take the Broncos to cover. This will clearly by a huge test for Taylen Green.

Washington State at Colorado State (-12)

This feels like an upset to me. RB Avery Morrow available is huge and the Rams will have the best player on the field in WR Tory Horton. Colorado State outright at home in a huge home win at Canvas Stadium.

Fresno State at Purdue (-3.5)

Yes, Fresno State has a new quarterback and lost a lot of offensive playmakers. Take the Bulldogs to upset the Boilermakers with new head coach Jeff Brohm, and led by the defense.

Nevada at USC (-38)

Sigh… take the Trojans to cover.

New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38)

See pick above.

Stream a ton of football with a free trial of FuboTV

Idaho State at San Diego State (NL)

San Diego State please give us some fun offense.

Bryant at UNLV (NL)

The premiere of the Go-Go offense. LETS GOOOOOOO!!

Utah State at Iowa (-25)

The Brian Ferentz drive for 25 KPI to keep his job starts this week against Utah State. The Aggies lost a lot to the portal but QB Cooper Legas can keep them around. Give me Utah State to cover.

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14)

If Wyoming had its full stable or running backs they miiiiiight get the upset win. Texas Tech should cover and be a bit too much for a likely lethargic Cowboys offense.

SUNDAY

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5)

These are two of my dark horse teams I love this year and hate that they play each other. This 16.5 points seems like a lot for Oregon State. The Spartans will cover and maybe just pull the upset and ruin my stupid +4000 bet for the Beavers to win the national title.