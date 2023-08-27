PODCAST: Week 0 Mountain West Football Recap

1-2 is not as bad as it seems

Week 0 is in the books

Jeremy is back solo once again to recap the three Mountain West games in Week 0. The result was 1-2 for these games but there is plenty of optimistic for the teams that loss with San Jose State who was doubled up against USC but still scored 28 points. Hawaii came from behind to hang and nearly beat Vanderbilt on the road.

San Diego State won but it seems like the same old Aztecs which isn’t a bad thing. They do need a better running game and that would go a long way in helping the offense. It is early but winning over Ohio to start 1-0 is good way to start.

