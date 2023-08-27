Mountain West Conference football: Week 0 winners and losers

Who stood out and who stumbled.

There are three teams in action this week but that does not mean we are not going to hand out some winner and loser this week.

No need for a fancy introduction or anything so let’s dive into Week 0 action.

Winners:

San Diego State got a nice win over Ohio under new offensive coordinator Ryan Lindley calling the show. One stand out player was tight end Mark Redman who became the first Aztecs tight end to have two touchdowns since 2018.

Aztec tight ends with two touchdown catches in a game since 1996: Gavin Escobar vs. Washington St. (Sept. 17, 2011)

Gavin Escobar vs. Boise St. (Nov. 19, 2011)

Gavin Escobar at Nevada (Oct. 20, 2012)

Kahale Warring at Nevada (Oct. 27, 2018)

Mark Redman vs. Ohio (Aug. 26, 2023) — Jamie McConeghy (@McConeghySDSU) August 27, 2023

For the game, he had 5 catches for 62 yards to lead San Diego State’s receiving group that is needing to find a few more playmakers after losing their top two wide outs from last year.

HUGE game for Mark Redman with five catches for 62 yards and two TDs. Big year ahead. pic.twitter.com/rYfBb4zrCq — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) August 27, 2023

Nick Nash, SJSU, WR

The converted wide receiver from quarterback had a huge game against USC. Buuuut…. it is a not an elite Trojans defense. However, Nash had a huge game with three touchdowns on six catches for 89 yards.

He averaged 14.8 yards per catch which is quite good and he could be a sleeper big time player coming into league play, and when they take on Oregon State later in this year.

“All three of those touchdowns made me realize that I am where I should be." Nick Nash's three touchdown day main bright spot from SJSU's 56-28 loss to No. 6 USC. My latest for @TheSpearSJSU:https://t.co/VdFk2xCOlR — matt weiner (@mattweiner20) August 27, 2023

Take a look at this touchdown that Nash had against USC. If Nash is going to be this important to the San Jose State offense, then opposing teams need to take notice.

Nick Nash's ridiculous touchdown catch was the #⃣2⃣ play on SportsCenter last night❕#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/h5497engP8 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) August 27, 2023

New SJSU RB Quali Conley

The San Jose State ground game has been inconsistent the past few seasons with Kairee Robinson. Now, the Spartans may have that one-two punch with the addition of Utah Tech transfer Quali Conley who rushed for 108 yards on just six carries with a long of 57. He also had a pair of receptions as well.

Hawaii’s front-seven

The Warriors had a tough loss to Vanderbilt but the defensive front seven can’t be blamed. Hawaii held the Commodores to just 1.9 yards per rush and only two carries were over 10 yards.

This unit had nine tackles for loss with Isaiah Tufaga and Andrew Choi getting into the backfield with three and two TFLs, respectively. This duo also combined for three sacks on the day.

Losers:

Poor INTs:

This might be picking on Hawaii QB Brayden Schrager who had 351 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, a big time interception might have cost them the game, looking back in hindsight.

Hawaii was at the 6-yard line with 6:12 left in the first quarter, and he threw a poorly under thrown fade that was picked off in the end zone Plus, another one late in the game that sealed the victory for Vanderbilt.

Maybe this is nitpicking but the interceptions were a big difference in game that the Warriors lost by a touchdown.

Vanderbilt’s stadium, angles, and views:

This was a wild situation in Nashville on Saturday night. We get it, the team is upgrading its stadium but this is crazy.

The camera angles on TV were bad and the most odd ones was kicking extra points or field goals with basically an up high view. Plus, it was sorta funny to see the ball be kicked off the makeshift scoreboard that was being held by cranes.

Vanderbilt’s FirstBank Stadium is currently undergoing renovations. For tonight’s game against Hawaii: • scoreboard held up by cranes

• visitor locker room is a tent

• kickoff delayed by lightning 10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/izJN88lDJl — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 26, 2023

San Diego State’s offense

A win is a win but those expecting to see Ryan Lindley to open up the playbook and have Jalen Mayden throw the ball a lot was not to be the case. Being in shotgun more was a nice surprise in an effort to show off maybe a potential passing game.

The ground game was better but does not seem to be solved to what it was just a few years ago. The offense wasn’t great but it wasn’t bad either. The team settled for field goals and missed one as well.

Perhaps the expectation of a new OC taking over and one that threw the ball a lot while at San Diego State is still a work in progress.