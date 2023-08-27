Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Yes, we are doing projections already
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Week 0 provides a little bit
The college football season is here! There were three Week 0 games that happened within the Mountain West, and also some conferences that have matchups for the bowl season.
There will be weekly bowl projections throughout the year and Week 0 is no different, despite the small sample size.
The MAC and Pac-12 are bowl matchups for the league and while it would take a big downfall for USC to be in the Los Angeles Bowl, there is a chance they could end up in a New Year’s Six game to face a Mountain West team.
Changes are minimal this week but we will keep updating these matchups after every game week.
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five