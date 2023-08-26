San Diego State Uses Fourth Quarter to Beat Ohio in Season Opener

Defensive Battle For The Aztecs

San Diego State edged out Ohio, 20-13, on Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. This was San Diego State’s first season-opening win since 2021.

It was a defensive game that saw the Aztecs outlast the Bobcats. The Bobcats attempted to erase a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game. The Aztecs needed its defense to stand tall with an interception that capped off the win.

San Diego State and Ohio traded field goals in the first quarter. Ohio kicker Gianni Spetic put the Bobcats ahead, 6-3, with a 40-yard field goal at the 4:44 mark in the second quarter.

The Bobcats earned another offensive possession before halftime, but San Diego State’s defense closed the door on another scoring opportunity for Ohio. Ohio quarterback CJ Harris threw an interception to San Diego State safety Cedarious Barfield.

The interception set up an offensive drive for Jalen Mayden and the Aztecs. San Diego State tight end Mark Redman caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mayden in the final seconds of the first half. San Diego State entered the intermission with a 10-6 lead.

In the first half, Ohio’s offense received a significant blow after quarterback Kurtis Rourke left the game with an injury. Ohio’s offense struggled to garner any traction in Rourke’s absence.

After a scoreless third quarter, San Diego State orchestrated a drive that culminated in Redman’s second receiving touchdown in the red zone with 5:39 left in the game. San Diego State led Ohio by two touchdowns, 20-6. The Bobcats scored its first touchdown of the game when Harris connected with Miles Cross in the red zone in the final two minutes.

Mayden finished the evening with 164 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. San Diego State registered 309 yards of total offense.

The Aztecs return to action against Idaho State next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.