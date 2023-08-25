Week 0 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 0

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

It’s time for College Football to start again. We’ve reached week zero and it’s time to get your wallets ready. There are three Mountain West games to look at this week and let’s see if we can get off to a good start this year.

Ohio is looking to make an impact in the MAC. San Diego State looks to have found a QB in Jalen Mayden, but it remains to be seen what they can do. Ohio is coming off a 10-4 season, while San Diego State is coming off a 7-6 year. Teams change every year, but I’m sticking with my pick this week and going with Ohio to win outright.

Pick: Ohio ML

The spread feels like a trap game for college football bettors. Last year’s line of 9.5 was obliterated as Vanderbilt won 63-10. Hawai’i head coach Timmy Chang got the Warriors to calm down as the year went on, but they could go either direction this year. The Commodores lose a decent amount of experience, so the over feels the safe bet here.

Pick: Over

This spread seems almost insulting to the Spartans. Yes, the Trojans has transfer talent coming in, but San Jose State isn’t a team to look past. They’ve put a scare into a few teams these past few years. The Spartans aren’t going to win this game, but a backdoor cover against the Trojans backups isn’t out of the question.

Pick: San Jose State +30.5