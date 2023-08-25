USC vs. San Jose State: Get To Know The Trojans

Mountain West Football

By August 25, 2023 10:00 am

Can the Spartans upset the Trojans

… ok maybe keep it close

San Jose State travels down the California coast to take on the USC Trojans in a Week 0 matchup that will be a very challenging game for San Jose State.

The Spartans are a 31-point underdogs so a win will be a sizable upset.

To get to know this 2023 USC football team, we chatted with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire to get the inside scoop.

