How To Watch Week 0 Of Mountain West Football

Three games this week

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Game schedule!!!

Ohio at San Diego State (-3), 8 p.m. ET, FS1 or stream with a free trial on FuboTV | Preview

Keys to the game.

When you go against a team with a high-scoring offense, you must run the ball well to keep that offense off the field. With three returning offensive linemen, San Diego State must run the ball successfully. Several options earned a handful of carries in 2022, including Kenan Christon (71 rushes, 261 yards), Jaylon Armstead (52 rushes, 213 yards), and Cam Davis (46 rushes, 151 yards).

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17), 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network or stream with a free trial on FuboTV | Preview

Keys to the game

Hawaii will look to capitalize on an unproven Commodore secondary when they unveil Coach Timmy Chang’s version of the Run and Shoot. The Warriors started the transition to the beloved offense midway through last season and spent the offseason fine tuning the playbook and getting the quarterbacks and receivers on the same page. As Hawaii fans know, in this scheme, the offense goes where the quarterback goes and Junior Brayden Schager will get the nod for the Bows.

San Jose State at No. 6 USC (-31), 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network or stream with a free trial on FuboTV | Preview

Keys to the game

San Jose State will be in for a long day. The Spartans likely and should make some plays early on and give USC a bit of a wake up call with a few big plays.

The Spartans need to do their best to keep momentum on offense and hope a bit that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch does not figure out. If — a big one — the Trojans defense gives up yards and thus points then this game could be fun.

The real key beyond the offense trying to go toe-to-toe with future No. 1 pick in USC QB Caleb Williams, and that is the defense forcing enough pressure. San Jose State lost key defenders so it is mostly a new bunch and they will need to play over their heads to get to the backfield to make Williams uncomfortable. It will be tough but this is the way that San Jose State can maybe hang with USC.