2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 8 Cam Lockridge, CB, Fresno State

The best corner in the MW?

A playmaker in the secondary

No. 8 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is cornerback Cam Lockridge of Fresno State. One interesting note about Lockridge is that he did not make the Mountain West media’s all-conference list. Teams can nominate players and for reason he was not put on the list.

He did make our first-team all-conference selection and earned votes as the preseason defender of the year.

By the end of the year he should be on the media list as a first-team player. He was named the defensive MVP of the Mountain West title game last year.

For the year, Lockridge had five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and nine passes defended. He also made moves in the backfield with a sack and three tackles for a loss. Lockridge is all over the field making plays.

