2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 7 DJ Schramm, LB, Boise State

Another elite linebacker

POY candidate

No. 7 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm. Schramm is one of many players who earned votes on our staff’s preseason defensive player of the year award.

Schramm did earn a spot on our staff all-conference list as did he on the media first-team as well. He broke out last year with 11.5 tackles for a loss and all of his stats were career bests.

Schramm waited his turn to get on to the field and it paid off and now he has a chance to be one of the best linebackers in the Mountain West. He will be a key cog of a Boise State defense that will be a challenge for every team they face.